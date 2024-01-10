Digitize everything you write on paper

Nuva Pen (Courtesy of Nuva)

Big technology companies like Apple or Samsung are obsessed with deciphering written letters. The aim is for its tablets to know how to recognize lines drawn on their screens with an optical pencil (pen) and represent pictures or letters written by users with full fidelity. Both the companies have done a very good job in this regard. However, it must be admitted that writing on the screen of an iPad or Samsung Galaxy Tab is somewhat inconvenient; In that aspect, the newspaper remains unbeatable.

Now, an independent company – and much smaller than Samsung or Apple – has finally decided to create a smart pen that is able to ‘understand’ what we write on paper and translate it to the screen. This invention is called Nuva Pen and students all over the world will definitely love it instantly.

This advanced smart pen Allows users to write freely without having to worry about transferring everything written to their computer later Nor the fear of losing the leaf. Additionally, the Nuva Pen has a number of premium features to make writing more comfortable and easier, including an ergonomic design, two hours of battery life for uninterrupted creativity, a stylish charging case, and refillable ink cartridges.

Nuva Pen (Courtesy of Nuva)

With a built-in camera system and advanced algorithms, the Nuva Pen accurately captures handwritten strokes on paper and stores them digitally for organizing through the Nuva Pen app. Users can save, share, and access millions of notes while enjoying the enhanced Notes feature, which works as a personal scheduling assistant.

The Nuva Pen is designed for those who prefer the traditional pen and notebook approach despite the dominance of screens we see today. The pen emphasizes users’ emotional connection with manual note-taking and aims to combine it with technological innovation.

“Other smart pens require you to write on special paper or a unique surface. With the Nuva Pen, you can write on any piece of paper and we’ll digitize it., the company states on its website. Price of invention? $373, however currently it has been reduced to $293. The device can be purchased now, but it won’t ship until March.

Money rains for ideas

The idea is great and that’s why the Dutch company based in Groningen that created this invention – and which is also called Nuva – has raised 1.5 million euros ($1.64 million) in a new round of financing, and the investment comes An American consumer goods company. This brings Nuva Pen’s total seed funding for the past year to €2.5 million ($2.73 million). These funds will support the final phase of development of the Nuva Pen, which is believed to be the world’s most advanced pen that digitizes handwritten notes.

Early last year, Marc Tunier joined the government-funded Dutch delegation to the 2023 Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas, one of the few tech companies invited for the visit.

It was at CES that Mark first met new investors who immediately saw the potential of the Nuva Pen. Within a few months, representatives from the investment company visited Nuva’s facilities in Groningen and the funds soon arrived.

