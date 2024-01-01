6 tips to stay calm

We know it is not easy to stay calm. Uncertainty, intrusive thoughts, among other reactions in our mind, can cause us constant restlessness. However, today we bring you six tips from psychologist María del Carmen Rodrigo that can help you control your emotions.
1.- Maintain personal space
Setting aside a few moments at home for mindful breathing, meditation, or physical exercise makes a big difference. Even taking a short walk or stretching can be a viable option to take care of my health.
2.- Communicate what I feel
It is important to share your thoughts and feelings with loved ones. Talking as a family about what we are experiencing is important. It is necessary to find different ways to inform children and adolescents about the current situation in our country.
3.- Live in the here and now
Sharing your concerns with a close friend, family member, or professional can reduce the emotional burden. Sometimes just talking about what’s bothering you can help you see things from a different perspective.
4.- Verify sources when informing you
Avoid groups and sensational content on WhatsApp. Look for reliable sources, both international and national, that promote healthy and accurate information. Protect your well-being, because news has a great impact on us.
5.- Maintain your daily routine
With teleworking, our routines change, let’s try to keep them stable when we are not working. If this becomes difficult because you are a single mother or because you are not used to being an active parent, it is important to discuss this as a couple. It is necessary to agree on how to jointly combat and handle this situation.
6.- Be kind
We are all living in the same situation, let us be kind to ourselves and others. Remember: maintaining balance is the key.
