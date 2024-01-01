6 tips to stay calm

We know it is not easy to stay calm. Uncertainty, intrusive thoughts, among other reactions in our mind, can cause us constant restlessness. However, today we bring you six tips from psychologist María del Carmen Rodrigo that can help you control your emotions.

1.- Maintain personal space

Setting aside a few moments at home for mindful breathing, meditation, or physical exercise makes a big difference. Even taking a short walk or stretching can be a viable option to take care of my health.

2.- Communicate what I feel

It is important to share your thoughts and feelings with loved ones. Talking as a family about what we are experiencing is important. It is necessary to find different ways to inform children and adolescents about the current situation in our country.

3.- Live in the here and now

Sharing your concerns with a close friend, family member, or professional can reduce the emotional burden. Sometimes just talking about what’s bothering you can help you see things from a different perspective.