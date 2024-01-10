Luis Diaz in attendance at Liverpool’s fresh victory against Fulham in the League Cup – International football – Sport

liverpool They had a hard-fought, at times hard-fought victory, against a Fulham team who were even further ahead on the scoreboard. In the end, the Reds won 2–1 in the first leg of the League Cup semi-finals, and with the presence of the Colombian Luis Diaz.

Liverpool dreams of playing in the final of this tournament and has taken a very important step forward with this victory in the first leg and with the presence of Lucho, who started and played 90 minutes.

Diaz did not have opportunities to score, but he was very alert in attack and contributed to Liverpool’s collective play.

This included a comeback, as Brazilian Willian put the Londoners ahead in the 19th minute, before the locals turned the game around with goals from Curtis Jones (68) and Dutchman Cody Gakpo (71), in both cases. The assist came from Uruguay’s Darwin Núñez, who started as a substitute.

The return match will be played at the Craven Cottage Stadium in Fulham on Wednesday 24th of this month.

The prize would be to play in the final at Wembley on Sunday, 25 February, against Middlesbrough (Second Division) or Chelsea, whose semi-final first leg ended with a 1–0 victory for the former on Tuesday.

Liverpool are still alive in four competitions. In addition to the League Cup, in the Premier League they are the leaders after twenty rounds, in the Europa League they are qualified for the 16th round and in the English Cup for the 32nd round.

In this Wednesday’s game, without Egypt mohammed salah To meet his team for the African Cup and in which Jurgen Klopp was rotated

Liverpool found it difficult to feel comfortable.

Fulham’s early goal in the 20th didn’t help matters, Virgil van Dijk’s ball fell into the favor of Brazilian Andreas Pereira, who sent a pass into the area for his compatriot Willian, who cleared the tackle. Two rivals to adjust themselves. Optimal shooting position and beat Irish goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher.

This was practically Fulham’s only dangerous action before the break against A

Liverpool are excellent in play but lack firepower in attack. The script changed in the second half and, after several warnings, the equalizer came in the 68th minute with a shot from outside the area by Curtis Jones, who received from Darwin Núñez and whose shot went off the back of Tosin Adarabioyo before entering the inside. Had touched. Visiting goal.

Liverpool’s second blow came just two minutes later, when Uruguayan Darwin Nunez sent a killer pass into the area, which his teammate Cody Gakpo headed first into the Fulham net (2-1, 71).

In the 86th minute, German goalkeeper Bernd Leno limited the damage with a superb intervention from Darwin Núñez’s close-range shot, which could not increase the score.

Liverpool before the second leg but his entry into the game in the 56th minute revolutionized the duel.

After a hectic pace of matches, Liverpool will now have a ten-day break until they travel to Bournemouth on Sunday, matchday 21 of the Premier League. Three days later there will be a trip to Fulham, with the mission to finish the job beginning this Wednesday.

