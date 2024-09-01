This awkward moment when a reporter asked Jennifer Lopez if her marriage would last

At the Golden Globes, the actress and singer faced a pointed question about her union with Ben Affleck.

She walked the Golden Globes red carpet in a stunning mermaid dress with floral sleeves from Nicole + Felicia Couture. This Sunday, January 7, in Los Angeles, Jennifer Lopez came to support her husband Ben Affleck, presenter of the evening and nominated for his film. Air, With his friend Matt Damon in the title role. The actress probably did not think that she would have to face a sharp question from a journalist on the occasion of the evening. However, Mark Malkin, reporter Diversity, simply asked her if her marriage to Ben Affleck would last. The actress, looking disappointed, still wanted to respond in a professional manner.

“When you know, you know”

The journalist unexpectedly intervened in Jennifer Lopez’s life. He asked, “How do you know if your marriage is your last marriage?” To which the actress calmly responded with the typically American formula: “When you know, you know.” Before adding: “Whereas other times when you don’t know, you don’t know.” Already a couple between 2002 and 2004, Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez reunited in 2021 and got married the following year. A union that Jenny from the Block is convinced is perfect: “I think whenever we start something we always start with the best intentions. Anyway, that’s what I do. Not only in my personal life, but also in my professional life.

But, apparently not realizing her awkwardness, the American journalist continued in the same slot, asking her what her husband thought about the fact that she had loudly boasted about their marriage. “There is no reason to worry, but there are people who do not agree with this idea and who never will.” Before giving details: “He’s my biggest fan and my biggest supporter, like I’m his.” She adds, “I’m so happy to be here this evening because he was nominated and I’m so proud of him.” In any case, we learn that she is completely in control of herself and, despite an interviewer’s insistence, Out of reach,

” data-script = “https://static.lefigaro.fr/widget-video/short-ttl/video/index.js” >

ScandalsBen Affleck: his friends, his loves, his demons

listen to podcasts