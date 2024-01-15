Disappointment over terrifying discovery in a reservoir in Colombia (pictures)

Visited Residents near the Guatape Reservoir (Antioquia) are taking advantage of the low water levels to clean up and find everything they can.

By: L Pregonar

A week ago the community came together to collect seven tons of trash at the bottom of the reservoir, which contained all kinds of items including appliances and furniture.

However, during cleanup efforts this week, some people found something altogether different.

In a video, it can be seen that they pulled out a wrapped stranger and when they took him to the shore with the help of some sticks, they realized that there were strange things inside him.

It was immediately known that it was a dam and that is why they cut the thread with a scalpel but at that very moment the recording ended and the details are unknown.

