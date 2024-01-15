With this dress, Emma Stone brings Cruella back to life on the red carpet

While the 96th Academy Awards will be held on March 11, the traditional nominees luncheon will take place on February 12. For the occasion, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has chosen, as it does every year, to take over the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Los Angeles. Among the personalities in the running, we find Emma Stone in the Best Actress category for her role in “Poor Creatures”. However, if she was nominated for this feature film that blends science fiction, comedy and drama, it is for “Cruella” that she won the honor on the red carpet. Zoom in on her outfit.

Also Read: Story of a Dress: When Emma Stone wore her wedding dress to the Met Gala

In black and white, Emma Stone pays homage to Cruella

The Oscar nominees luncheon brought together famous actresses and actors like Margot Robbie, Robert Downey Jr. and Cillian Murphy, but it was Emma Stone who particularly caught our attention. To attend the event, the actress and producer chose a black and white look, the color combination of which was quite reminiscent of her Cruella de Vil character in “Cruella”. She gave us a revival of this film on the red carpet with black cigarette-cut pants and a blazer adorned with a zipper down the middle, shoulder pads and a black and white lapel collar. On her feet, she wore a pair of pointed-toe pumps made of patent leather, which matched her bottoms. An outfit from Louis Vuitton that she wore with a bag from the French house, the quilted “Bibi Alma”. A flawless performance for the Oscar-nominated actress.

FIND BOXES BY ELLE: The ELLE editorial team brings you favorite selections in limited edition boxes; + 300 € of products for only 49 €! Pre-order the next box in collaboration with Aloe and John now.