Queretaro vs Necaxa match summary (1-1). Target

He Necaxa managed to remain undefeated in Clausura 2024 after avoiding a tragic draw on the trip to queretaro (1-1). An own goal by Emilio Martínez and a brilliant shot by Diego Gómez added to the score at the La Corregidora stadium.

These were the goals of Querétaro vs. Necaxa

After this Gallows was successful in scoring a goal in the 25th minute. Raul Sandoval He managed to gain possession of the ball and subsequently took a shot on goal. However, the ball bounced right off Hydrokalidos’ chest. emilio martinez And a few moments later he penetrated Ezequiel Ansan’s network.

After this, the local team was left with 10 players Removal of Miguel Barbieri At 45’+5 minutes. In the first instance, the Argentine defender committed a foul on Alejandro Andrade and three minutes later he left the field of play for slapping Edgar Méndez.

Great goal from Diego Gomez

With time being a factor against them, the Eduardo Fenenes-led players charged forward to try to level the score. a feat he ultimately achieved thanks to a Corner shot by Mexican midfielder Diego Goméz(90’+3).

Even though the national element slipped during his shot, the stroke was placed in an area out of reach by Fernando Tapia. In this way, Querétaro advances to the Clausura 2024 without knowing a win, while Necaxa managed to painfully save its undefeated record.