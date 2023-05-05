Discounts to great destinations from Colombia

Airlines continue to offer offers Discounts on tickets to various destinations, If you are interested or want travel to the united statescurrent promotion of LATAM Airlines and Delta Airlines You may be interested.

From today, January 23, to next Thursday, January 25, these companies offer discounts for travel to the North American country From US$231 each way, For flights from Bogota between February 7 and March 31.

Flight promotions on LATAM Airlines

“This promotion is available on the LATAM website, www.latamairlines.com And tickets can also be purchased by combining miles and money. In addition, through the same platform you can buy everything you need for travel: hotels, insurance, vehicle rental, activities in cities, etc.,” LATAM announced in a statement.

offer on delta

In total there will be nine routes operated by Delta, which are on offer: Bogota – New York and Bogota – Atlantawhich operates directly towards Raleigh Durham, Boston, Salt Lake City, Baltimore, Seattle, Minneapolis and Detroit all stop in Atlanta.

agreement between airlines

It should be noted that there is a commercial agreement between LATAM and Delta from 2022 It aims to provide more connectivity options between the United States and Colombia For passengers of both airlines. That alliance allows us to have that type of promotion.

“This agreement extends to markets between North America (United States and Canada) and South America (Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Paraguay, Peru and Uruguay), providing significant benefits such as combined accumulation of miles/points in frequent flyer programs. “Provides efficient connections, enabling access to more than 300 destinations between the US, Canada and South America,” LATAM said.

As for Delta, which operates routes from Bogotá to Miami and New York, it is offering a second daily flight on the Bogotá-Atlanta route. At the end of last year, the Cartagena-Atlanta route began operating with three frequencies a week.

