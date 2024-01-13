Divisional Round this time: Chiefs and Texans have claimed their tickets

Houston defeated the Browns at home and Kansas City defeated the Dolphins to advance to the next round.

first day of nba first distributed stamp till divisional round,

this saturday night kansas city chiefs He repeated the regular season dosage miami dolphinsThey became the fourth team to defeat them 26–7 in a cold Arrowhead Stadium and secure their spot in the next round.

Now Chiefs They expect a rival for it divisional roundwhere they can face houston texans And buffalo bill,

According to espn statistics and informationThe combined 33 points were the fewest in a playoff game at Arrowhead Stadium following the Denver Broncos’ 14–10 victory. Kansas City In the 1997 divisional round.

It also represents the sixth consecutive postseason in which Chiefs They have won at least one game since Patrick Mahomes took over as the team’s starter in 2018, which is the second-longest winning streak in NFL history, behind the New England Patriots’ eight games from 2011 to 2018. .

in the first game of wild card round this Saturday texans They became the first team to claim their tickets divisional round In the NFL playoffs after beating 45-15 At home cleveland browns,

The Houston Texans and Kansas City Chiefs secured their spots in the Divisional Round. espn illustration

texans They can face next weekend Chiefs And Baltimore RavensThe only opponent has been eliminated pittsburgh steelersWho advanced as the No. 7 seed in the American Conference and will face the No. 1 seed if they advance baltimore,

despite playing at home texans According to betting they closed weaker by 2.5 points espn bet, The 31-point margin of victory is the largest in playoff history for an underdog team and is also the fifth-largest margin of victory in a postseason game in the Super Bowl era, tied with the Philadelphia Eagles’ victory. at the Minnesota Vikings in the 2017 NFC Championship Game.

The largest margin of victory in a playoff game belongs to the New York Giants, who defeated the Vikings by 41 points in the 2000 NFC Championship Game, followed by the Seattle Seahawks’ 35-point victory over the Denver Broncos in Super Bowl XLVIII. Third place goes to the Vikings who defeated the New Orleans Saints by 34 points. wild card round 1987 and fourth place went to Washington, which defeated the Broncos by 32 points in Super Bowl XXII.

upcoming matches

Sunday, 4:30 PM Eastern Time (3:30 PM CDMX). Fox (United States) , Betting Line: DAL-7 (50.5)

Sunday, 8 PM Eastern Time (7:00 PM CDMX) | NBC (United States) , Betting Line: DET-3 (51.5)

Monday, January 15, 16:30 PM Eastern (15:30 PM CDMX) | CBS (United States), ESPN/Star+ (Mexico and Latin America) , Betting Line: BUF-10 (35.5)

Monday, January 15, 8:15 PM Eastern (7:15 PM CDMX) | ESPN/ABC/ESPN Deportes/ESPN+ (United States), ESPN/Star+ (Mexico and Latin America) , Betting Line: PHI-3 (43.5)