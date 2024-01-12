Anne Hathaway and Jessica Chastain Are the Perfect Pair in Plunging Gala Dresses

The Category Five mothership, led by Anne Hathaway and Jessica Chastain, landed in New York City last night. On Thursday, moms… I mean…mother’s instinct The costars stepped out in awards-worthy evening wear to the National Board of Review Gala in New York City.

Despite the different colors of their gowns, Hathaway and Chastain both agreed on a very low-cut neckline. Hathaway stepped out in a dazzling Giorgio Armani beaded number that was the perfect twist on the classic Hollywood LBD. The piece was designed with a dramatic, skin-revealing bodice and a strap detail that wrapped around the back. Hathaway has never been one to complicate things, and her accessories followed suit — the actor opted for silver Bulgari jewelry, as her black Aquazzura heels remained hidden beneath the light train of her dress. Hathaway styled her brown hair in casual, loose waves, while her natural glam look included flushed, dewy makeup and a glossy lip. Chastain similarly stepped out at the star-studded evening with a bombshell dress of her own.

Cindy Ord/WireImage/Getty Images

The film star dazzled in a princess-style Vivienne Westwood gown, which she wore with Suzanne Kalan jewels. Her reflective purple dress featured the British brand’s signature corset detail and finished with a light train. Chastain took Hathaway’s lead, albeit with relatively less beauty.

Taylor Hill/FilmMagic/Getty Images

For those of us who enjoyed seeing the two Academy Award-winning actors in their fabulous best, they will soon be making their way to the silver screen to join a real mother-of-two. Mother’s instinct. In the upcoming film, Hathaway and Chastain will star as best friends and neighbors who let “guilt, suspicion and paranoia” bleed into their friendship as the psychological battle of wills gives way to the dark side of maternal instincts. . An official summary.

“That was the hardest role I ever played,” Hathaway recently revealed. the trend Hong Kong. “It touched on my worst fears, and I almost backed out of the film because I didn’t know if I could go there as an actress.”

“Obviously it’s a different kind of movie, but this idea of ​​these two actresses coming together and playing this… I think that tension is very interesting,” Chastain told IndieWire. “Thank God Annie and I love each other.”