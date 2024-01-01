Do you like Honda Civic Type R? Well, you will fall in love with the Mugen version.

like every beginning of the year Japan is ready to celebrate the Tokyo Auto Salon, one of the spectacular car and preparation events in the Land of the Rising SunWhich will mean a plethora of more or less official adventure offers from some of our favorite brands. One of the first to fire was Honda, with a huge list of cars confirmed at the event, ranging from competition cars like the Red Bull RB19 F1 World Champion, to much more mundane proposals or concepts. And of course they have also been included in this list Projects by Mugen, Honda’s sports division are responsible for some of the most ambitious preparations. When you combine this expert with the latest it becomes synonymous with spectacle honda civic type rThe result of which we can already see in these first images.

Aggression increased at two levels

Mugen

Mugen will arrive at the Tokyo Auto Salon, which will be held between January 12 and 14, with two modified versions of the Type R, called Group A, the most “civilized”, and Group B, the most extreme.

The Mugen Honda Civic Type R Group A is known for a new, more aggressive front splitter and sharper corner entries. Of course we also get more pronounced skirts and a redesigned rear spoiler in addition to a revised rear bumper that we cannot see in these sole photos for the time being. An improvement that gives it the right amount of extra aggression to consider it an official evolution of the Type R.

However Things get more interesting with Group B at the beginning of the new millennium with the more distinctive look of the Civic modified in the style of the Golden Age of tuning., Thus, among the improvements over its little brother, a new carbon fiber hood has been added with additional cooling, additional air vents to give it an even more muscular appearance and front fenders with additional volume and a front bumper have also been added Which looks different.

Aggressive and Aerodynamic

except for All these new parts not only make it more aggressive but also more aerodynamic as they have been designed with CFD, new 19-inch forged wheels from BBS at Mugen, new shock absorbers, stainless steel exhaust in Group A or The group also includes titanium. B and even new brake calipers in the first or a new complete kit of calipers and discs in the second, At the moment nothing is said about the possible evolution of its engine, although it does say about an interior that has not been left without its respective special touches, including a new steering wheel and seats signed by Mugen and a new Includes gear lever and fiberglass molding. Carbon on dashboard.

We’ll learn more details and images of these new Honda Civic Type R from Mugen when the Tokyo Auto Salon opens its doors on January 12.