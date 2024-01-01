Artificial intelligence to improve animal welfare and goat milk quality

DMC, Cicap and Boalvet AI, led by Dcoop, have taken the first steps of an operational group for the improvement of goat milk, called the development of an artificial intelligence tool that will optimize the production of therapeutic alternatives of natural origin for the Andalusian goat. Monitors usage. Dairy Production (File: GOPG-MA-23-0002), Health4Goat.
The following have been considered as specific objectives:
1) Collect and analyze data from official milk controls carried out in dairy goat farms to evaluate their development in terms of their productive values, milk quality and animal welfare.
2) Investigate new combinations of botanical or phytogenic extracts that improve the health status of the animal, improve intestinal health (microbiome) and reduce environmental impact on dairy goat farms.
3) Study the presence of antimicrobial resistance and bacterial populations in the dairy sector and its possible relationship with the use of therapeutic options. Gather information about the efficiency of protein diets depending on the diet.
4) Develop artificial intelligence algorithms based on reinforcement learning through automatic capture of milk quality data and environmental sensors that allow issuing specific proposals for the inclusion of medicinal plant extracts in the diet.
Malague rears goats in milking condition.
The Andalusian Operational Group is formed by a consortium of Andalusian companies and research centers led by the first-class agricultural cooperative Decoup, the largest producer of olive oil worldwide and one of the major players in the national dairy goat sector. Is.
Also participating are the technological company Bolvet AI, dedicated to the creation and provision of computer services for the agri-food sector, the Córdoba Technical Center Sisap and the DMC Research Center SL, whose priority line of R&D is the investigation of new active ingredients derived from . Source of natural products of plant or microbial origin with bacterial capabilities, and with this operational group they intend to adapt their ingredients to animal nutrition and especially goat milk. DMC Research will act as the technical coordinator of the project.