Artificial intelligence to improve animal welfare and goat milk quality

DMC, Cicap and Boalvet AI, led by Dcoop, have taken the first steps of an operational group for the improvement of goat milk, called the development of an artificial intelligence tool that will optimize the production of therapeutic alternatives of natural origin for the Andalusian goat. Monitors usage. Dairy Production (File: GOPG-MA-23-0002), Health4Goat.

The main objective of GO Health4Goat is to develop a computer tool (reinforcement learning algorithm) that allows to objectively recommend the application of phytotherapy to improve animal welfare, productivity and milk quality and, in turn, reduce allows for. Use of antimicrobials in dairy goat farms in Andalusia.

The following have been considered as specific objectives:

1) Collect and analyze data from official milk controls carried out in dairy goat farms to evaluate their development in terms of their productive values, milk quality and animal welfare.

2) Investigate new combinations of botanical or phytogenic extracts that improve the health status of the animal, improve intestinal health (microbiome) and reduce environmental impact on dairy goat farms.

3) Study the presence of antimicrobial resistance and bacterial populations in the dairy sector and its possible relationship with the use of therapeutic options. Gather information about the efficiency of protein diets depending on the diet.

4) Develop artificial intelligence algorithms based on reinforcement learning through automatic capture of milk quality data and environmental sensors that allow issuing specific proposals for the inclusion of medicinal plant extracts in the diet.