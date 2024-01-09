Peregrine mission abandons its goal of reaching the Moon after “severe loss of fuel”

Peregrine mission abandons its goal of reaching the Moon (Astrobotic Technology via AP)

He Peregrine Modulewhich left this Monday moon More than fifty years after the last Moon landing usaAccording to the company, it only has 40 hours of fuel which will not allow it to reach its planned destination for February 23. astrobotic,

Peregrine Mission One (PM1) Launched successfully earlier this Monday Powerful new Vulcan Centaur rocket Of United Launch Alliance (ULA) From Cape Canaveral Space Force Station In Florida But after a few hours its energy started running out.

Although the engineers had managed reorient panels from module Sun for your energy supply And reestablishing contact with the ship revealed “severe fuel loss,” he said. astrobotic In an update on the mission.

“If Thrusters can keep going“We believe the spacecraft can remain in steady state for approximately 40 hours based on current fuel consumption,” the company said. Pittsburgh (Pennsylvania),

Astrobotic’s Peregrine lander was successfully launched this Monday morning from Cape Canaveral (Europa Press/NASA).



Considering the new scenario, astrobotic He said now the goal is to bring Peregrine Module “as much as possible” moon Before it loses power.

there was a front of the module 46 days journey to reach till lunar surface and become first american ship On the Moon landing from 1972.

passenger transports scientific equipment pot As part of its initiative Commercial Lunar Cargo Services (CLPS) whose purpose will be the study lunar exosphere (outer layer), the Thermal properties of lunar regolith (a layer of unconsolidated material resting on solid rock), abundance of hydrogen On the ground at the landing site and following radiation environment,

investigative missionA Mexican among them will also help to understand better Processes and planetary evolutionLook for evidence of the existence of water and other resourcesand support sustainable human exploration Long term.

The module traveled 46 days to reach the lunar surface and became the first American spacecraft to land on the Moon since 1972 (EFE).

In this sense, pot Assured this Monday that, despite the “setbacks” of the lunar module, it has “more” instruments for space exploration,

administrator of pot, bill nelsonHighlighted the “success” of this day on social networks New Vulcan Centaur Rocket,

he added this astrobotic “Moving ahead” for delivery as part of the initiative. CLPS and of artemis program back to the moon,

astrobotic Also works with pot “To determine the impact of the agency’s five scientific investigations on the spacecraft passenger,

He Peregrine Module It also took with it a piece of rock mount everestand ashes and dna of space enthusiasts like the creator ofstar trek, gene roddenberry,

(with information from EFE)