Cade Cowell, the ‘wild card’ that Fernando Gago is missing

The skilled Mexican-American has an edge over the rest of the bunch players.

Football is constantly improving and requires more and more skill and talent from players, which is why the Chivas board, led by Fernando Hierro, is working on it. Find the best possibilities hence available in the market Cade Cowell’s name is at the top.

Since the arrival of the former Real Madrid defender as sporting director Guadalajara Priority has been given to ensuring that footballers are able to perform in different areas of the field, as Gilberto Orozco Chiquete, Jose Castillo or Leonardo Sepulveda, Who can play as a center back or winger.

Therefore, in case of specifying Cade Cowell’s signature The one who will benefit the most will be Fernando Gago, because he is the gem of the United States national team Able to play on the left wing, right wing and even in the centerBackward forward.

The talent and quality of the footballer emerged from the fundamental forces san jose earthquake He has shined in MLS, Europe and, of course, Chiverio, where they are trying to hire him and make him part of the bunch. Completion 2024.

As per the formation of the red and white squad, Fernando Hierro and Fernando Gago themselves would have considered using Cade Cowell as a left winger. Alexis Vega’s successor in GuadalajaraRemember that the plan is that Don’t play with the Gru Swarm again.

How are the negotiations between Chivas and San Jose going?

The Chivas board continues negotiations with the MLS squad, where there is good faith on both sides to close an agreement; However, the transfer of Daniel Rios will be a delaying factor The transaction is closed because Earthquakes want to further reduce herd costs.

When will Chivas’ participation in the Clausura 2024 begin?

After Liga MX made the competition calendar official, it was confirmed Guadalajara Will be performing in the next tournament that day Saturday, January 13 at Akron Stadium, The day they get to Santos Laguna.