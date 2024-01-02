Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly Shop in Aspen and More Star Photos

By Nicole Mazza

January. 2, 2024, 10:18 am ET

Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox go shopping in Aspen, Colo.
splashnews.com

Emily Ratajkowski wraps up her “2023 season” on the beach.
Imrata/Instagram

Dua Lipa shared a photo of a hair and makeup test for her upcoming film.
Dulipa/Instagram

Paulina Porizkova shares another make-up free selfie.
Polyanaporizkova/Instagram

David Beckham enjoying a glass of wine with his son Brooklyn.
DavidBeckham/Instagram

Eva Longoria will arrive with her son in 2024.
evlongoria/Instagram

Lucy Hale ushered in 2024 in a white pajama set.
Lucihale/Instagram

Danny and Bella Thorne step out together for New Years in Los Angeles.
gc images

Julia Fox is on vacation in Miami.
gc images

Christie Brinkley and her daughter Sailor celebrated the New Year at Donna Karan’s party.
ChristieBrinkley/Instagram

Jeremy Renner remains close to his daughter after recovering from the accident.
jeremyrainer/Instagram

Alix Earl and Julia Fox celebrate the New Year at E11EVEN Miami.
Getty Images for E11EVEN

Marshmello performs to a packed crowd at The Pool After Dark at Harrah’s Resort Atlantic City.


