Dollar price in Colombia today, February 10: exchange rates and values ​​in Colombian pesos

After a week on the brink of the $4,000 barrier, Colombia’s financial superintendent announced The representative market rate in effect this Saturday is equivalent to $3,926.08 for each US dollarSubsequently, the currency experienced a slight decline during the last trading day and fell by $28.6 on the Colombian stock market.

This fluctuation has arisen after the announcement of inflation data by the United States Federal Reserve. In the North American country, which presented no major changes compared to previous indices: consumer prices, excluding food and energy products, rose at an annual rate of 3.3%.

related news

for now, The entity continues to gather financial evidence to demonstrate that prices are continuing to decline And, with this, achieve a substantial reduction in interest rates. According to the projections of the Bank of the Republic, in fact, it is expected that the representative market rate will oscillate between $3,839 and $3,939 during this year.

Dollar behavior today, February 10

Despite last week’s high volatility, the dollar closed down Colombian exchange houses sell the currency for around $3,850, below the exchange rate, and buy it for around $3,710. However, please note that this price is an estimate and will depend on the establishment and region of the country in which the transaction takes place. The behavior of the US currency in Colombia during the second week of February was as follows: