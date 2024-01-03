Changes in Ukraine’s military leadership continue: Volodymyr Zelensky appointed four new commanders

Volodymyr Zelensky made deep changes to the Ukrainian military leadership (Ukrainian Presidential Press Service/Handout via Reuters)

Volodymyr Zelensky Appointments continued with a change in military leadership this Sunday four new commanders At the head of the land forces, territorial defense forces, joint forces and air forces.

The Ukrainian President signed the same order this Sunday, after appointing a new Chief of the General Staff a day earlier. Anatoly Bargilevichand appoint its representatives and the new Commander in Chief of the Armed Forces, Oleksandr Sirsky.

The new commander of the Land Forces, which until now was held by Sirsky, is Lieutenant General oleksandr pavlyukDeputy Defense Minister and formerly Head of the Military Administration of the Kyiv Region since February 2023.

The head of the territorial defense forces is the division general. Igor PlazutaAccording to the newspaper, who previously commanded the Separate Presidential Brigade and headed the Southern Command of the National Guard in Odessa Kyiv independent.

In turn, the head of the Ukrainian Airborne Forces is a brigadier general. Igor SkibiukTill now he is associated with this post and has the experience of leading the 80th Air Assault Brigade.

Ultimately, the joint forces will be led by Lieutenant General Yuri SodolFormer head of the Ukrainian Marine Corps.

The appointments are part of a restructuring of the Ukrainian military leadership that began last Thursday with the dismissal of the former commander of the armed forces. Valery Zaluzny.

On Saturday, Zelensky spent the entire day in meetings with the new military leadership to appoint commanders with combat experience to lead various areas of responsibility.

In particular, he appointed commanders at the head of Unmanned systems and drone development, innovations in technical components and combat systems; Logistics; training of soldiers; and operational tasks, planning and management of military personnel.

On Friday, the head of state honored Zaluzny as a Hero of Ukraine in a solemn ceremony, which Syrsky also attended.

“For his exceptional personal qualities in defense of state sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine, for his selfless service to the people of Ukraine, I decide to confer on him the title.” Hero of Ukraine with the award of the Order of the Gold Star To General Valery Fedorovich Zaluzny,” reads the decree issued by Zelensky to this effect.

Upon receiving the honor, in the presence of the other recipients, Zaluzny shared an emotional embrace with Zelensky, which he repeated after shaking his hand before sitting down again.

Following the recent change in Ukrainian military leadership, Zelensky said a revision of war strategy is necessary to stop Russia’s advance (Europa Press/Contact/Pool/Ukrainian Presidency)



Video of the event published by the Ukrainian president on his Telegram channel also shows Syrsky sitting in the front row at the ceremony.

General Zaluzny is extremely popular and respected in UkraineHis dismissal – which had been rumored for more than a week – has therefore raised fears of possible negative reactions within the military and Ukrainian society.

Zaluzny and Zelensky had publicly contradicted positions on several occasions in the months before the general’s replacement.

Zaluzny’s cordial attitude after his departure was announced last Thursday reflects fears in Ukraine of a painful departure for the military man who greeted Zelensky’s decision with a call to arms. Adapt to the new realities of war.

(with information from EFE)