Mother and daughter pose together and their gorgeous faces are more alike than ever

During this evening organized by Cartier, Monica Bellucci and Deva Casal proved that beauty is passed from mother to daughter. The same smoky makeup and dreamy hair: Italian women are carbon copies. Pictures.

Monica Bellucci and her daughter Deva Casal were in attendance to celebrate the 100th anniversary of the Trinity de Cartier collection on the evening of February 7. Both women shone with their mesmerizing beauty.

Monica Bellucci and Deva Cassel adopt a smokey look

They rarely pose together at social events. Thus, Monica Bellucci and her daughter attracted attention during this evening, where they appeared in collaboration, as we can see in the photos posted by Deva Casal on her Instagram account. Both wore black clothes, both women also chose a Same makeup. While Monica Bellucci wore her typical deep smoky eyes, the young model chose smoky makeup, but in a more delicate version. Brown shadow covered her lids, while XXL lashes opened up her eyes. That extra thing that made all the difference? Her eyeshadow was drawn towards her temples to create a shape Smokey look, cat eye effect. As for the rest of the makeup, the eldest daughter of Monica Bellucci and Vincent Cassel opted for simplicity with uniform complexion and a nude mouth.

© MonicabellucciOfficial Instagram

Monica Bellucci and Deva Cassel’s shiny hair

Another similar beauty asset between the 59-year-old actress and the 19-year-old Italian: their hair with perfect shine. While Tim Burton’s partner lightened his hair to sport solar hazel color, Deva Castle has kept her natural brown hair which gives her an attractive look. If you want to have hair as shiny as both strands, our simple tip is to rinse with cool water, which is effective in tightening the hair scales and smoothening the hair fibres.