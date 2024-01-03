Gondou’s header helps Albiceleste qualify for Olympic Games

Argentina is at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games! albicelesteWho faced everything against him and reached the final date of Under 23 Pre-Olympic Home Run, They beat Brazil 1 to 0 with a headbutt Luciano Gondou and achieved classification.

Argentina simply had to appear at the Olympic Games to win; Even a draw knocked them out of world sport’s biggest event. Javier Mascherano’s side were always slightly ahead of Brazil and finally justified the difference with Gondou’s goal, his fourth of the tournament.

Argentina will be appearing at the Olympic Games for the third consecutive time and will be striving for its third gold medal after victories in Athens 2004 and Beijing 2008.

How did it go vs Argentina? Brazil? final score

equipment 1t 2t partial argentina 0 1 1 brazil 0 0 0

Summary and goals of Argentina vs. Brazil:

Target

ARG-L. Gondou – Minimum 78

Argentina vs. brazil, live

all the time, Argentina wins and qualifies for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games!

min 90+5, Barco’s shot hits the crossbar.

min 90+4, Michaela flies and avoids Solari’s aim.

min 90+3, The ship was scuttled.

min 90+2, Reprimanded Queiroz.

minutes 90, 5 minutes added.

minute 89, Michael sent Almada’s free kick into the corner.

minute 88, Rebuked Giovan.

minute 85, Argentina change: Aaron Quiros for Gondau.

minute 84, Bruno Gomes’ shot was caught by Bray.

minute 82, Brazil change: Giovan Santana for Riquelme.

minute 81, Reprimanded Marquinhos.

Minute 78. Goal from Argentina! Gondou put the Albiceleste past Barco with a header after a cross and gave them a ticket to Paris.

Gondou’s goal for Argentina

minute 75, Change in Argentina: Claudio Echeverri for Medina.

minute 73, Medina’s header went over the crossbar.

minute 72, Brazil made two changes: Marquinhos and Bruno Gomes came on for Andrique and Gabriel Pirani.

minute 71, Valentini’s header went wide.

minute 70, Gabriel Pirani reprimanded.

minute 63, Argentina double change: Joaquin García and Pablo Solari replaced Marco Di Cesare and Santiago Castro.

minute 62, Bray blocked Kennedy’s shot with his chest.

minute 61, The ball that Bray stopped from Gabriel Peck is incredible.

minute 58, scolded Andrik.

minute 57, Double change in Brazil: John Kennedy and Gabriel Peck for Guilherme Biro and Mauricio.

minute 53, As if it’s an extension of the end of the first part. Argentina defeated Brazil against Michel’s goal.

minute 48, Gondou’s header opens up and Michele sends it into the corner.

second part begins, Without changes in formations, Argentina and Brazil are already acting in the second half, in which everything is to be defined.

end of first half, We went into half-time with no goals in the result.

minute 45, Two minutes were added.

minute 39, Argentina held Brazil against their own goals.

minute 30, Michaela needs assistance from the Brazilian medical team.

minute 25, Riquelme rebuked.

minute 24, A rebuke to Santiago Castro.

minute 18, Alexander delivered a left-footed cross which went near the post.

minute 15, Thiago Almada’s free kick hits the post.

minute 10, Even at the start and back and forth. Argentina and Brazil try to win the ball.

match starts, Argentina and Brazil are already joining hands to qualify for the Olympic Games.

brazilian 11, This is how Ramon Menezes’ team comes to the fore.

Argentina’s 11, The names that Javier Mascherano has presented for the match.

Everything is ready for Brazil, yellow greenThe gold medalist at the Rio 2016 and Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games is looking to qualify for Paris.

Welcome to Brigido Iriarte National Stadium! In Caracas, a true “final” is coming between Argentina and Brazil. And as if a classic needed more adrenaline, both teams are dreaming of a ticket to the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

Argentina confirms formation of Sub 23

Leandro Bray; Gonzalo Luján, Marcos Di Cesare, Nicolas Valentini, Valentin Barco; Thiago Almada, Ezequiel Fernandez, Juan Sforza, Cristian Medina; Santiago Castro and Luciano Gondau.

Brazil confirms formation of Sub 23

Michael; Guilherme Biro, Arthur Chaves, Khelven, Lucas Faison; Alexandre, Andre Santos, Mauricio, Riquelme, Gabriel Pirani; Andrik.

