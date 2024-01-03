MC Mutual has launched an innovative program to support the emotional well-being of its employees

MC Mutual has taken a significant step forward in its commitment to the broader well-being of its employees by launching an innovative program designed to promote emotional well-being. With this initiative developed in collaboration with the Galatea Foundation, created by the Consel de Collèges de Metges de Catalunya to promote the physical and mental health of the medical community, the mutual society wants to equip its staff with the necessary tools to face Emotional challenges and promoting better well-being in your work and personal environments.
The program will consist of 60-minute individual counseling with psychological professionals while ensuring complete confidentiality. In addition, open webinars and emotional management courses will be offered in small groups to encourage the development of emotional skills. As a complement, mutual employees will have access to the “APP Galatea” mobile application, which provides self-assessment tools and serves as a complete guide to all available activities.
This project is part of MC Mutual’s Healthy Organization Management System, which in turn guarantees that the company has established a management system aimed at improving workers’ safety, health and welfare, sustainability and responsibility. Social.
