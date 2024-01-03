MC Mutual has launched an innovative program to support the emotional well-being of its employees

MC Mutual has taken a significant step forward in its commitment to the broader well-being of its employees by launching an innovative program designed to promote emotional well-being. With this initiative developed in collaboration with the Galatea Foundation, created by the Consel de Collèges de Metges de Catalunya to promote the physical and mental health of the medical community, the mutual society wants to equip its staff with the necessary tools to face Emotional challenges and promoting better well-being in your work and personal environments.