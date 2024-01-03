Maduro’s dictatorship increases tensions in Essequibo: he threatens to resort to the military if the oil company Exxon drills wells

Exxon Mobil Corp. announced its plans to open two new wells in Guiana Esquiba (EFE/Larry W. Smith).



The Venezuelan dictatorship warned this Sunday that it could resort to armed forces if the oil company Exxon Mobile goes ahead with its plan to drill two oil wells in the waters. guyana essequibaArea of ​​dispute between Venezuela and Guyana.

Caracas means “scandalous” Statement by the Chairman of the American Oil Company’s Subsidiary in Guyana, alistair routledgeWho pointed to the opening of two new wells.

Venezuela condemned A “malicious campaign devised and financed” by the oil company, against the constitutional obligation of the Venezuelan State to establish, through the Bolivarian National Armed Forces, a comprehensive policy in land, island and maritime border spaces to preserve its territorial integrity. to be done. Defense of national sovereignty and motherland”This is indicated by a statement published by the Foreign Ministry of the Venezuelan regime.

Routledge, “in addition to subverting Guyana’s sovereignty, has had the courage to issue threatening decrees while celebrating the presence of military forces in the uncharted waters where they have received illegal oil concessions, some of them located in a maritime zone Which is unquestionably Venezuela,” says.

Ships carrying supplies for an offshore oil platform operated by Exxon Mobil are seen at the Guyana Shore Base Inc dock on the Demerara River, south of Georgetown, Guyana (Reuters/Luke Cohen)

With this attitude, Guyana and Exxon “violate basic principles of international law and constitute an aggression that seeks to destabilize the region.”Violations of recent agreements in Argyll, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines.

“The Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela reserves the right to diplomatic action and to enforce all rights set out in international law, and calls upon the Cooperative Republic of Guyana to honor its commitments, in particular those contemplated in the Geneva Conventions of 1966. “It is the only legitimate means between the parties to find a solution to the territorial dispute between the two countries,” the Maduro dictatorship warned.

”The FANB maintains a non-hostile presence in the Essequibo region in furtherance of this sovereign objective. No one will stop us!”Padrino expressed on social networks, a day after Guyana’s Foreign Minister Hugh Todd condemned the military deployment by Venezuela near its border.

A Guyanese official said this Saturday that “there are some inconsistencies” based on what Venezuela is doing on the international front in terms of diplomacy and what they are doing at home in terms of their military stance.

Guyana’s Foreign Minister Hugh Todd speaks during a press conference (EFE/André Borges)



On my part, the President of Guyana, Irfan AliAdvocated a regional future of “good neighbourliness, regional integration and respect for sovereignty” in a speech at the annual conference of officers of the Guyana Armed Forces.

Ali thus defended the diplomatic route and especially the International Court of Justice (ICJ) route to resolve disputes peacefully.

Right this weekend for the chief deputy White House National Security Advisor, reports Jonathan Finer, NCN, Guyana’s public television, to promote bilateral cooperation. Finer is accompanied by Juan Gonzalez, the State Department’s Western Hemisphere director for North America.

In recent months, several senior US officials visited Guyana in an apparent sign of support for Venezuela’s territorial claims.

The dispute over the Essequibo between Venezuela and Guyana dates back almost two centuries, although it was five years ago, when significant oil reserves were discovered beneath its waters, that the conflict was revived.

The two countries are embroiled in a dispute over 159,000 square kilometers of territory west of the Essequibo River.An area rich in oil, minerals and biodiversity that often appears on Venezuelan maps as its own territory and which accounts for two-thirds of Guyana’s total surface area.

(With information from EP and EFE)