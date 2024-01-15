Dollar price in Colombia today, February 19

The New York stock market is recovering after closing the week with a sharp decline following the release of inflation data in the United States that was worse than the market expected. Keeping this in mind, on this 19th February the Representative Market Rate (TRM) starts at $3,909 And remains below the hurdles reached last year.

Inflation in the United States, 3.1% for 12 months, compared to 2.9% expected by the market, raised doubts over an upcoming interest rate cut by the Federal Reserve, and affected Wall Street’s main indices. On the other hand, according to the Labor Department report, the Consumer Price Index (CPI) increased by 3.1% year-on-year till January, compared to 3.4% in December.

The market expected 12-month inflation to fall below 3% for the first time since March 2021, when the economy started emerging from the crisis caused by Covid-19. But apart from that, prices rose 0.3% from December to January, which is higher than the last month of 2023 and also higher than expected.

“Latest figures show another uptick” inflation rate, “Particularly in the three- and six-month readings (…), they support the Fed’s view that a rate cut is not imminent,” Rubella Farooqui, chief economist at High Frequency Economics, said in a conversation with AFP.

On the other hand, it is notable that Treasury bond rates reacted upward. The 10-year paper yield stood at 4.30% versus 4.17% on Tuesday, the highest in nearly two and a half months. Two-year bond rates rose to 4.64% from 4.47%.

*With information from AFP.

Price of dollar in exchange offices

With the value of the dollar stable, exchange houses have maintained their rates over the past week.

These are the dollar prices in exchange houses today, February 19 Among the main cities of Colombia:

Bogota , Buy $3,750 – Sell $3,830

medellin , Buy $3,630 – Sell $3,810

Cali , Buy $3,730 – Sell $3,870

cartagena , Buy $3,600 – Sell $3,820

Dollar price in real time in Colombia on February 19

8:00 am , The dollar opened at $3,909 in Colombia.