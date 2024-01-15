They arrested two young Cuban men who beat up an elderly man for stealing his motorcycle

According to official media, two young Cubans were arrested in the Guaisa municipality of Granma province, after beating an elderly man in the city in order to steal his personal motorcycle.

From the Facebook profile “Entrete con Aytana Alama”, linked to the Cuban regime, it was detailed that two young men called the old man, felix cruzWith a stick in his head and arms.

Facebook screenshot/Find out with Aytana Alama

Both the youths were identified as follows louis aguilar And Leandro EliasThe act took place in the areas of the Botanical Garden of Guise, a location described by the above source as “remote” from the habitable areas of that city.

The information said the victim “required hospital treatment” and that the attackers had been arrested.

The attack adds to the growing wave of violence that is plaguing Cuban society. At the end of January, A young Cuban man has been stabbed in the city of Camagüey by a criminal who stole his motorcycle and cell phone in the middle of the street.,

The victim was identified as Nolasco Reinel Junco HernandezThe 24-year-old was attacked last Sunday, January 21, around midnight in the Villa Mariana neighborhood, as detailed by independent media on social networks. Cuban time,

After a few days, The alleged perpetrator of this incident was arrested in that province, detained and placed under investigation in the 1st Unit of the National Revolutionary Police (PNR) of Camagüey. They identified him as Yusmel Fonseca Alarcon.

In early February, the Cuban regime reported Arrest of several people allegedly involved in theft of an electric motorcycle in Villa Clara,

According to “Furza del Pueblo”, the official Facebook profile close to the Ministry of the Interior (Minint), three people involved in the theft and receipt of a motorcycle in the center of the capital city were arrested.

Motorcycle theft has increased in Cuba in a context of violence, shortages, and inflation.

Cuban motorists have called for tougher action and even proposed taking the law into their own hands to protect themselves from the wave of robberies because, they say, “thieves don’t trust anyone Are.”