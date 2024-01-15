Hailey Bieber goes brunette and adopts the sexiest hair color of all time

During the Super Bowl finale, the It Girl was spotted with a new hair color, which her colorist revealed in detail on Instagram a few days later.

Hailey Bieber loves playing with her hair. Brunette, blonde, redhead and even pink, this girl does not hesitate to regularly change her look and choose the most popular hair color of the moment. If she’s been wearing a dark brown bob for a while now, Justin Bieber’s wife was spotted in the stands at the Super Bowl sporting what appears to be a new hair color. A few days later, her colorist Matt Raz showed a close-up of the star’s hair transformation, and we have to admit that it’s more than successful. To highlight the businesswoman’s face, the professional chose chocolate color and lengthened her hair by several centimeters using life-like real extensions.

Hailey Bieber succumbs to the “mob wife” trend

Hailey Bieber, the quintessential “clean look” ambassador, has made fresh and glowy makeup her beauty signature. However, in recent weeks, the businesswoman has been changing up the style and adopting one of the biggest trends of the moment: the dress and beauty code of the “mob wife.” Principle ? Imitate the look of mafia women and their extremely sexy allure by displaying a voluminous hair, a hypnotic gaze and a flawless complexion. And when Hailey Bieber showed up to the Super Bowl with a leopard print jacket and red pumps, her new chocolate mane perfectly complemented this new femme fatale look.