Leo Messi and Luis Suarez, ready for MLS 2024

After having a difficult pre-season due to results, the way his team played and a few injuries along the way, Gerardo ‘Tata’ Martino spoke in a press conference about the health situation and the moment when Lionel Messi or Luis Suárez are passing for the debut. major league soccer 2024 Where? Inter Miami will face Real Salt Lake from DRV PNK Stadium ,

in the first instance, Fernando Petrocelli interrogates Martino Diario AS USA correspondent, on how Messi can manage to get a dose of energy on the field of play. ,As for not having so much wear and tear and receiving the ball in the most decisive places, I would like him to find it twenty meters further, but he has no restrictions to start on the other side. rival midfielder,

“The worst that can happen for us is that he falls twenty meters behind, the worst that can happen is that he does not touch the ball. The second worst thing is that it comes at a distance of twenty meters and the third thing is that it is ideal. The thing is that we find it in almost certain areas. It is not in the definition area for any player, because he has a definition area that is fifteen meters back from normal“, praised the South American coach about ’10’.

Martino also took the opportunity to highlight Herons’ playing idea: “He likes to receive through the middle on the right, but if he has to cross and play somewhere else as he did in those twenty minutes with Newell’s , then he has complete freedom. We have a mechanism in which we can immediately adapt to the place where he ends up to recover the ball with some urgency.,

How are Suarez and Messi with their injuries?

The arrival of the Uruguayan gives a new touch to Inter’s attack, but the issue of his health is also important, which is why ‘Tata’ highlighted: “From the first day he worked normally. We had to keep an eye on him in the Hong Kong game, because he brought a big load to the game. Train as usual, there is no day when you do different things, From a physical point of view, leaving aside what is known about his knee, Luis has no problem saying today that the analysis cannot only be in relation to football.

Regarding the state of health of Messi, where Martino reiterated his recovery: “He trained very well, he recovered very well from the abductor swelling, We put a lot of minutes into the game with Newell’s, we knew there were one or two who had to give all the minutes and Leo could do it if he wanted.,