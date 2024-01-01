Dollar price in Colombia today, January 15

Reference photo. / Bloomberg Agency Photo: Bloomberg Agency

The dollar is trading higher in Next Day mode this Monday, January 15, as it is a holiday in the United States in honor of Martin Luther King Day. Also, because it’s the next day, the day ends at 4:30, not 1:00

The currency opened the day at an average price of $3,920, that is, $18.62 more than the representative market rate, which is $3,901.38 for today and tomorrow. At the moment, the coin is trading at an average price of $3,907.90.

It is noteworthy that the dollar closed at its price $3,893 on Friday, January 12, which represents a $34 decrease compared to last Thursday, January 11 ($3,927) closing.

Read: Dollar in Colombia: This will be the behavior in the third week of January

The behavior of the dollar depends on external and internal factors, such as economic policy decisions made in the United States, employment figures, and the country’s economic and political situation.

For example, the value of a currency shows high dependence on decisions made by the United States Federal Reserve (Fed) regarding interest rates. In the final months of 2023, the Fed Board has voted to keep rates unchanged, and they are expected to begin falling as inflation declines.

As experts point out, lower rates translate into a more favorable exchange rate for Colombians.

This year, the dollar is expected to remain relatively low, below the $4,000 barrier. It is likely, as experts have said, that the $3,800 threshold will be reached again. However, all of these forecasts are subject to change to the extent that changes are recorded in the world that could affect the reduction, such as the escalation of the conflict on the Ukraine and Gaza border in addition to other geopolitical tensions. And commercial.

According to experts consulted, for this week they predict a currency that could range between $3,900 and $4,000.

Have you already heard the latest news? Economic, We invite you to see them in El Espectador.