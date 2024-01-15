Dollar Price: What is the exchange rate today, February 19?

The dollar started the week with a decline. Know the exchange rate here.

He exchange rate Today matches the price reported on Friday, February 16, when Central Reserve Bank (BCR) Confirmed that the day closed at S/3,822, according to central reserve bank, This means a decrease of 0.46% compared to February 15; However, the US currency has already gained 3.10% against the Peruvian sol so far this year.

“Globally, the dollar rose after the publication of US producer price data, which rose more than the market expected. It is at 0.3% in January, while the forecast was at 0.1%,” said Forex trader Asvim Asencios at Renta4. On SAB.

Locally, Peru is awaiting the first actions to be taken by the new Economy Minister, José Arista. He has the mission of improving the economic results of the country, it is now known that the national production fell by 0.55% in 2023; However, according to BCR, inflation is approaching its target range and has remained at single digits for 27 years.

dollar price to buy and sell

Next, we tell you what the prices are buy and sell The dollar that is recorded in exchange houses and informal currency exchange markets:

According to the quéestaeldolar.pe platform, money changers They buy the dollar at S/3.81 and sell it at S/3.85 on average.

while in Digital Exchange HouseThe greenback has an estimated buying price of S/3.81 and is sold for approximately S/3.84

The dollar will remain stable until the start of trading next Monday.