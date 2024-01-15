Does rosemary tea affect the kidneys? This is the effect that famous home extract has on your health

Does rosemary tea affect the kidneys? This is the effect that the famous home extract has on your health (illustrative image infobay).

Although the use of herbs get rid of various discomforts or search improve health Has been the basis of traditional Mexican medicine for many years, it is common to know whether benefits The tea contains ingredients like chamomile, peppermint and even peppermint, but not much else about it. rosemary,

Digital Library of Traditional Mexican Medicine of UNAM Highlights that are the most popular medicinal uses of this popular herb in Mexico, because more than affecting the human body, there are great benefits of rosemary tea or its use in other productions with similar health purposes or its improvement.

According to UNAM, the most popular medicinal uses of this plant include various disorders of the digestive system such as:

,stomach pain

-indigestion

– gall bladder (bile)

-Wound

,Diarrhea

-Bravery

,gastritis

,colitis

,gases

-Appendix problems

,Reduce abdominal swelling.

According to the UNAM Digital Library of Traditional Mexican Medicine, rosemary tea is also used in respiratory diseases such as:

,Cold

-angina

,Cold

-Bronchitis

-Hooping cough

,cough,

The same educational space adds:

“It is related to cultural diseases like air pain, scares And Magic, In case of bad air, make a bouquet of rosemary, Santa Maria (Chrysanthemum parthenium) and piru (Schinus molle) plants, with this bunch you sweep over the whole body and say a Catholic prayer to get rid of the bad air. ,” reads the article.

Following what is stated by the National Autonomous University of Mexico, other medicinal uses given to this plant are: in cases of varicose veinsPiles, heart pain, tiredness, fever, Dizzinessmigraine headache, epileptic seizurescool the eyes, colic And against intestinal parasites.

The preparation of henna infusion involves the use of dry leaves and flowers of this plant. Throughout history, henna has been recognized for antioxidant properties, anti inflammatory And antibacterial. Currently, its consumption in the form of infusion has gained popularity due to its potential health benefits, which we will learn about in detail later.

To make this infusion, it is recommended to use one teaspoon of dry rosemary for every cup of water. When the water starts boiling, add the rosemary and let it steep for about 5 to 10 minutes (the steeping time will affect the intensity of the flavor). After this, the infusion is filtered and served.