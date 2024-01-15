New York Mets sign former MLB home run leader

franchise of New York Mets On Monday, February 19, a player was signed who led the Major League in home runs for one season. The above organization tried to strengthen its roster, although the athletes in question did not have extensive participation in MLB in recent campaigns.

The name of the contractor and details of the contractual relationship were made known by the organization on its platform on the social network X.

“We signed the INF luke voight on a minor league contract with an invitation to major league spring training,” Source indicated,

Voit is a player with extensive experience big leaguebecause it was part of the groups St. Louis Cardinals, new York Yankees, San Diego Padres, Washington Nationals And milwaukee brewers,

Luke surprised everyone at the 2020 MLB Tournament. After this he created history new York YankeesAfter winning the crown of the greatest home run maker with 22 homers. Let’s remember that this campaign had its calendar affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, so only 60 challenges were played. In this way, the athlete added an important support to his personal performance.

New York Mets offer Luke Voit a new opportunity

The year 2023 was full of ups and downs for Luke Voit, as he only saw action in 22 games. milwaukee brewers, In those games he batted for a .221 average, without hitting a home run. On June 2, the agreement with the aforementioned franchise expired, releasing the Northerner.

New York Mets This appeared as a new horizon for the athlete and he decided to give him another chance. On June 12, 2023, the two sides linked their destinies, although the athlete only played in the minor leagues.

On February 19, the opportunity came to maintain its presence on the playgrounds. Now, Luke Voit will depend on the ability he is able to display. Only then can it be taken into account for larger efforts. At the moment, the hero managed to extend his tenure in professional baseball.