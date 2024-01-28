Dollar rises for third consecutive day in informal sales in Cuba

The dollar and MLC woke up this Sunday with new record sales figures in the informal market in Cuba, as revealed by the daily rate of independent media the touchWhich records unofficial price fluctuations of currencies on the island.

Specifically, the dollar has appreciated for three consecutive days and climbed to 285 pesos on January 28.

The freely convertible currency (MLC) also increased, reaching an average of 252 pesos in informal sales today, with an increase of two pesos in relation to its previous value.

On the other hand, the European currency remains unchanged and is sold at 290 CUP.

The mean of prices registered over the last 24 hours reflects buy offers with an increase in terms of the three currencies.

The dollar records average buying and selling offers at 285 CUP; While the euro registers an average of 290 pesos for both operations.

In the case of MLC, the average for both acquisitions and sales of convertible currency is 252.

Average buying and selling prices of the three reference currencies in Cuba’s informal market (elToque)

The strong rise in the dollar and euro in the informal market came after an announcement from Cuba’s state corporation CIMEX. of S.A. Launch of Classic Card, a rechargeable card in dollars for citizens and foreigners; also launched Another prepaid card in USD from Banco de Credito y Comercio (BANDEC).

The path of the dollar, euro and MLC was uncertain after the Cuban government announced a crusade against the unofficial selling and buying of these currencies. However, now they have not only recovered their values ​​before the decline in late December, but have also started rising to prices they had never reached.

The temporary decline affecting the three reference currencies began on December 22, just two days after Cuba’s Prime Minister. Manuel Marrero Cruz, will announce it The official dollar rate will be changed in Cuba starting this January,

At the time Marrero Cruz did not specify what the new price would be nor the exact date when it would come into effect. As of January 24, Cuban authorities have not made any official announcement on this issue.

A few days after Manuel Marrero’s public intervention before the National Assembly, he was Minister of Economy in Cuba, alejandro gilwho gave this assurance They would intervene in the informal currency market, which they described as “distortion.”

reference rate of the touch It is prepared after analyzing purchase and sale advertisements published on social networks and classified websites. From this result, a value is established that is used to know the values ​​of the major currencies circulating in the country.

For several months the Cuban regime has been trying to shift the blame the touch Promoting a higher exchange rate – in the government’s opinion – harms the Cuban economy and increases inflation on the island.