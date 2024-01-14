Dolphin season is frozen in Arrowhead

In one of the coolest games in the history of nflThe Chiefs And this dolphin They face each other this Saturday night Arrowhead Stadium to advance to the divisional round and in which the locals have the advantage as they have only suffered losses in these weather conditions one of their last ten gamesWhereas tua tagovailoa It doesn’t know when to wink the thermometer Went below 7 degrees.

miami dolphins They reach the wild card round despite several injuries to their starting team patrick mahomes He is not even at his best moment, it seems that everything is in his favor Kansas CityHowever, the game creates a lot of expectations and Miami can give good hope bell If you take advantage of your speed Running backs and receivers, This happens when cold conditions allow it.

NFL Wild Card Duel minute-by-minute highlights and scores

Despite the prevailing weather conditions in the state’s most populous city missouriThis game looks most attractive super wild card weekend Well, for some Chiefs’ powerful offense and defense who want Support his Super Bowl title, hope for some dolphins who want Let go of the experience of not being a hero for years In the league.

Both teams’ winning seasons are now behind us and the moment of truth has arrived for their leadership Andy Reid and Mike McDaniel. Kickoff is ready and hopefully weather will permit good game on the gridironHowever, in Kansas, spectators cannot even show their noses in the stands.