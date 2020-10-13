Don’t you think Ronald Acuna Jr. could be more dangerous on the field? Look at this…

\n\n”,”providerName”:”twitter”,”providerUrl”:”https://twitter.com”,”thumbnail_url”:”null,”type”:”oembed”,”width”:550,”content type”:”rich”},{“__typename”:”markdown”,”content”:”Acuña recently published a video on his Instagram account showing the Venezuelan swinging something to the left side of the plate — and hitting An impressive hit can be seen. The Braves superstar pitched in several times to support the powerful connections he was making in right field.\n\nThis isn’t the first time Acuna has flirted with the idea of hitting left-handed. They tried it before the 2023 season and tried to do the same during a regular season game in 2021. But once manager Brian Snitker saw Acuña with a left-handed helmet while he was in the waiting circle, the strategist called him over and disapproved of his finger. Of thought.”,”type”:”text”},{“__typename”:”OEmbed”,”html”:”“,”providerName”:”MLB”,”providerUrl”:null,”thumbnail_url”:null,”type”:”ombred”,”width”:425,”content-type”:”rich”}),,”relative siteURL “: “/news/they-don’t-believe-ronald-acuna-jr-could-be-more-dangerous-on-plate-watch”,”contentType”:”news”,”subHeadline”:null , “Summary “:”It didn’t matter what the pitch was or which pitcher was on the mound, Venezuela’s Ronald Acuña Jr. was a terror in the batter’s box in 2023.\nThe slugger had a slugging percentage of .500 or higher against eight types. Of pitches. He hit .343 against righties, .315″,”tagline({\”formatString\”:\”none\”})”:”Brian Murphy is a reporter for MLB.com.”,”tag”:( {” __typename”:”InternalTag”,”slug”:”storytype-article”,”title”:”Article”,”type”:”article”},{“__typename”:”PersonTag”,”slug”:” playerid- 660670″ , “title”:”Ronald Acuna Jr.”, “person”:{“__ref”:”person:660670″},”type”:”player”},{“__typename”:”contributortag”,” slug”:”bryan-murphy”,”title”:”Brian Murphy”,”type”:”contributor”},{“__typename”:”teamtag”,”slug”:”teamid-144″,”title”: ” Atlanta Braves “,”team”:{“__ref”:”team:144″},”type”:”team”},{“__typename”:”taxonomytag”,”slug”:”Venezuela”,”title” : “Venezuela”,”type”:”Classification”},{“__typename”:”teamtag”,”slug”:”teamid-944″,”title”:”Venezuela”,”team”:{“__ref”: “team:944″},”type”:”team”}”,”type”:”story”,”thumbnail”:”https://img.mlbstatic.com/mlb-images/image/upload/{formatInstructions } /mlb /nvvyftddu8yj7nrjcojw”,”title”:”Don’t you think Ronald Acuna Jr. could be more dangerous on the field? Check it out…”}},”team:144″:{“__typename”:”Team”,”id”:144},”person:660670″:{“__typename”:”Person”,”id” : 660670} ,”team:944″:{“__typename”:”team”,”id”:944}}} window.adobeAnalytics = {“reportingSuiteId”:”mlbglobal08,mlbcom08,mlbcomes”} window.globalState = {” tracking_title “: “Major League Baseball”,”lang”:”es”} window.appId = ” /*–>*/
17 January 2024
It didn’t matter what the pitch was like or which pitcher was on the mound, Venezuela’s Ronald Acuna Jr. was a terror in the batter’s box in 2023.
The slugger had a slugging percentage of .500 or higher against eight types of pitches. He hit .343 against right-handers, .315 against left-handers. But perhaps what could make the reigning National League MVP an even more dangerous hitter is if he became a switch-hitter.
Acuña recently posted a video on his Instagram account in which the Venezuelan can be seen taking some swings and hitting impressive hits from the left side of the plate. The Braves superstar yelled out several times to support the powerful connections being made toward right field.
This is not the first time that Acuna has been troubled by the idea of batting left-handed. They tried it before the 2023 season and tried to do the same during a regular season game in 2021. But once manager Brian Snitker saw Acuña with a left-handed helmet while he was in the waiting circle, the strategist called him over and disapproved of his finger. Idea.
