Doom Eternal Download PC Game Free Full Version (Optional)

Doom was a highly successful game series released in 2016. Now after four years, we are here with Doom Eternal which is a sequel to Doom. This is the fifth installment of the Doom series which was recently released on March 20, 2020.

The game is cross-platform and is compatible with Windows, Xbox One, Stadia, PlayStation 4 and even Nintendo Switch. The creators now plan to release a newer version for the PlayStation 5 and Xbox X and S series.

The events of the game take place after the events of the 2016 game. The story once again revolves around the Doom Slayer, who is on a mission to save the earth from the consumption of hell. This is a feature-rich first-person shooter game.

Since the game is new, many of you haven’t played it yet. But before you do, let us give you an idea of ​​what you can expect from it. If you are interested in knowing more about the game, read this article.

Name eternal damnation Initial release date March 20, 2020 Writers Hugo Martin; Adam Gascoine; Jon Lane; Chad Mossholder Director(s) Hugo Martin Platforms PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X and Series S, Microsoft Windows, Google Stadia Modes Single-player video game, Multiplayer video game Developer id Software, Panic Button Games Category PC Games > Shooting

What is Doom Eternal about?

Doom Eternal is a newly released first-person shooter game. It is developed by id Software and published by Bethesda Softworks.

The story revolves around the Doom Slayer, who is on a mission to fight the demonic forces of hell to save the Earth while stopping Maykr’s plan to exterminate humanity.

With solid gameplay and excellent graphics, this game is the new big thing for gamers. Those of you who have played the previous Doom games can imagine the exciting things you can expect from the game.

This time the creators have introduced a multiplayer mode called Battlemode. The good thing about this mode is that you can play as the Doom Slayer or as a demon. There is another mode you called Invasion that is currently in development. Players can also play in single player mode and fight against each other.

The game received much critical praise upon its release. It was mainly praised for its excellent graphics, campaign, level design, combat mechanics, and soundtrack. Overall, this game is a complete package. Whether you’ve played Doom before or not, you should give this game in the series a try.

How to Play

As for gameplay, Doom Eternal has an interesting plot. Once again it revolves around Doom Slayer. This time players will fight the forces of hell and stop them from consuming the earth. The game is played from a first-person perspective, which makes it even more interesting.

It is based on a push combat style where players are encouraged to aggressively engage enemies. By doing so, you will be able to acquire armor, health, and ammunition.

The game provides you with various weapons and firearms to use in combat. Some of the main weapons include rocket launcher, combat shotgun, machine gun, plasma rifle and others. To be successful in the game, you must use the right weapon in the right situation.

In the game, players are encouraged to develop simple tactics to their advantage. With each passing level, the game becomes difficult, meaning players have to try harder to conquer the battles. At the same time, you should also take advantage of bonuses and fighting arenas. But the most important thing is that you must be more strategic in your own way. You should also be able to decide which enemy to attack or kill first.

Doom Eternal has twice as many demons as the 2016 game. The creators have introduced many new enemies to make the game more exciting. A new system called Destructible Demons is included in which enemies’ bodies are destroyed as they take damage. There are many other interesting things added in the current installment. You must play the game to explore all the new features.

The game comes with several multiplayer modes, each of which is different from the other in terms of difficulty and features. The Fortress of Doom is a new hub area included in the game. Players can visit this location between missions. It contains several rooms with gears and upgrades locked behind doors. You also have the chance to unlock an additional weapon called Unmakyr, after passing six Slayer Gates.

Characteristics

Doom Eternal is different from previous Doom games. This one includes many exclusive features that you won’t find in any of the previous games. For example, they have added many new demons. Here is a brief summary of the main features of the game.

It has single player and multiplayer modes.

One of the best things about this game is that it can be played in both single-player and multiplayer modes. Both modes come with special features that make them more interesting. In single player mode, you can invade other players’ games. This is called Invasion. While, in multiplayer mode, you have Battle mode which consists of a 2 on 1 deathmatch.

New monsters and demons added.

The developers have added many new demons and monsters to the game. All enemies are classified into four different categories, including heavy. forage, environment and super heavy. On top of that, you also have some unique boss enemies that you will face throughout the game.

The game offers a large number of weapons. Each weapon is designed for a specific purpose. You must use them correctly to get the most out of them. Some of the most popular weapons are the ballista, BFG 9000, machine gun, combat shotgun, and others.

There are different master levels included in the game. This provides a more challenging experience for players. ARC Complex, super gore nest and cultist base are the three master levels. More master levels are on the way.

The game offers you many collectibles that you will find while playing. Some of the collectibles include skins, toys, and demon hunter figurines.

Doom Eternal is perhaps the best game in the Doom series. With all the new features and challenges, this game can hook you instantly. Instead of wasting your time, you should get the game today and fight hell to save the earth.

Doom Eternal – Minimum System Requirements

CPU: Intel Core i5 at 3.3 GHz or better, or AMD Ryzen 3 at 3.1 GHz or better

CPU SPEED: Information

RAM: 8GB

Operating system: Windows 7 64-bit / Windows 10 64-bit

VIDEO CARD: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1050Ti (4GB), GTX 1060 (3GB), GTX 1650 (4GB) or AMD Radeon R9 280(3GB), AMD Radeon R9 290 (4GB), RX 470 (4GB)

PIXEL SHADER: 5.1

VERTEX SHADER: 5.1

FREE DISK SPACE: 50 GB

DEDICATED VIDEO RAM: 3 GB

Doom Eternal: recommended system requirement

CPU: Intel Core i7-6700K or better, or AMD Ryzen 7 1800X or better

CPU SPEED: Information

RAM: 8GB

Operating system: Windows 10 64-bit

VIDEO CARD: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 (6GB), NVIDIA GeForce 970 (4GB), AMD RX 480 (8GB)

PIXEL SHADER: 5.1

VERTEX SHADER: 5.1

FREE DISK SPACE: 50 GB

DEDICATED VIDEO RAM: 4 GB

Frequent questions

What company develops Doom Eternal? Doom Eternal is developed by id Software.

What are the platforms supported by Doom Eternal? Doom Eternal can be played on Windows, PS4, Xbox One, Stadia and Nintendo.

When was Doom Eternal released? Doom Eternal was released on March 20, 2020.

