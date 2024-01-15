Fast And Furious Showdown Download PC Game Full Version

Fast And Furious Showdown Download is a racing video game that has gained immense popularity among the masses. It is developed by Firebrand Games and published by Activision. During its release, the game was available on Microsoft Windows, Nintendo 3DS, Wii U, PlayStation 3, and Xbox 360. The game is based on the Fast and Furious series. It influences both the movies Furious 6 and Fast Five. The game was released on May 21, 2013.

Fast and Furious Showdown Download games for PC

Name Fast and Furious Showdown Initial release date May the 21th, 2013 Editor Activision Series Fast and Furious Modes Single-player video game, Multiplayer video game Platforms Xbox 360, PlayStation 3, Wii U, Nintendo 3DS, Microsoft Windows Developers blight games

The Fast and Furious movies are famous for their crazy driving stunts and over-the-top pageantry. If you love action and driving games, you can try The Fast & Furious: showdown game. The game is full of excitement and frenetic energy from beautiful destruction. The game takes the iconic characters on a high-level adventure around the world and causes havoc, kidnappings, heists and takedowns.

What is the game about?

As a player, you would take control of the main characters of the Fast and Furious series. Although Dominic Toretto’s character is noticeably missing. At the beginning of the story, you will find Mónica Fuentes entering her office facilities and observing a woman reviewing her files. The unknown woman introduces herself as Riley Hicks and she states that she needs to meet with Agent Luke Hobbs in a few hours.

Monica then says that she is Riley’s POC. Riley mentions that she needs to know everything about what Hobb is doing. The game missions are the events that Monica explains about Hobbs’ dealings. Through this narrative, many events from the movies are presented in the game, such as the kidnapping scene from Fast and Furious and the safe drag scene from Fast Five. Players can switch roles with their partners or team up with their friends to play in the cooperative model.

How to Play

The main focus of the game is car combat and cooperative driving. There are several missions in the game and they focus on driving and semi-destructible loops. Missions generally range from normal races to surviving a specific number of laps. In some of the missions, the character would need to hijack the other vehicles. They can do this by jumping from above the other vehicle.

The cars have separate health bars and some are also equipped with nitro capabilities. You can play in local co-op with Al’s partner. The game does not include any online play. When you complete the objectives, you will be able to unlock customization options and unlock the performance of the new vehicle. This will make each player’s journey unique and interesting. Online leaderboards and additional challenge mode allow players to speed up and build strength.

Game features

When you play, you will become part of the team. Just gear up and get ready to experience an intense journey as you team up with various characters to take down the dangerous international gang. Only you and the rest of the crew can stop them. The game is interesting and some of the important features are mentioned below:

Fast & Furious: Showdown gameplay allows you to immerse yourself in the world’s intense attractions. It will take you on high-risk driving missions, which you will enjoy to the core. The cooperative game mode will allow you to experience the excitement with your friend or with the computer Al.

The game allows players to choose their preferred experience. You can test your skills using the Challenge mode or experience the over-the-top game mode that offers high replay and addictive objectives.

As the game revolves around driving and cars, you have the opportunity to build the car of your dreams. You can even modify it using performance advantages. There are over 50 amazing upgrades available in the game.

The game consists of 8 global locations, ranging from Rio to Los Angeles and Moscow. You can carry out kidnappings and robberies between these places. The locations are taken from the original story of the film franchise.

Conclusion

Fast & Furious: Showdown is an adventure game that uses characters to wreak various havoc, kidnappings, and takedowns. It has a unique story with multiple types of missions and levels throughout the story. It’s not a long-term game; however, it will surely burden you for a couple of weeks. The game does not have any online play mode. The driving physics are good and the voice acting is on point. The game’s soundtrack has impressed many players. The gameplay stimulates real life and gives you an adrenaline rush as you drive down the mountain drifting around every turn.

Fast and Furious Showdown – Minimum System Requirements

OS: Win XP 32

Processor: Intel Pentium 4 1.8 GHz / AMD Athlon XP 1700+

Graphics card: AMD Radeon X600 Series or NVIDIA GeForce 210

System memory: 1 GB RAM

Storage: 3 GB hard drive space

DirectX 9 compatible graphics card

Fast and Furious Showdown – Recommended System Requirement

OS: Win XP 32

Processor: Intel Core 2 Duo E4400 2.0 GHz / AMD Athlon 64 X2 Dual Core 4200+

Graphics card: AMD Radeon X1900 GT or NVIDIA GeForce GT 340

System memory: 2 GB RAM

Storage: 3 GB hard drive space

Frequent questions

What is the game Fast and Furious: Showdown about? It is a hybrid action, role-playing and racing video game, which is based on the Fast and Furious film franchise.

Who created the game Fast and Furious: Showdown? It is developed by Slightly Mad Studios, which is a subordinate studio of the British video game developer known as Codemasters.

Is Fast and Furious: Showdown gameplay online or offline? The game is completely offline and does not have any online play.

