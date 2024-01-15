Bloons TD 6 PC Free Game Download Full Version (v38.3.6901)

An action-packed tower defense game is here for an epic new adventure. Play Bloons TD 6 and defend the restless invasion of the Bloons. Play this game strategically and find different ways to prevent the Bloons from winning the tower.

Bloons TD 6 Game Download for PC

Name TD 6 Balloons Initial release date Platforms Operating systems Android, iOS, macOS, Microsoft Windows, Mac Developer Editor Mode multiplayer video game Gender Tower defense, Real-time strategy, Strategy Category PC Games >Strategy

The mission will increase your excitement as you engage in an endless tower defense mission. Can you be the tower defense champion by wisely managing the waves of Bloons? If you like to fidget and show off your skills, then this game is for you.

About Bloons TD 6

Bloons TD 6 is a top-notch tower defense game that can be played by multiple players. It is now available in 3D version and is designed to keep you entertained for hours. The game was released on December 18, 2018 and was developed and published by Ninja Kiwi.

It can be played by a single player or with a group of players, as it is a very family-friendly game. You can play this game on your PC and it is suitable for players of all ages.

How to play Bloons TD 6?

Bloons TD 6 begins with a 2D tower scene and its map on the screen. The main objective of the game is to prevent the Bloons from escaping from the tower, so you must place the monkeys in positions and places where they can attack the Bloons and take the correct measures so that they cannot escape.

There are several missions in this game and at the end of each one you will get trophies and tips for good performances. With the pointers, you can level up the monkeys or add more around the tower.

Bloons TD 6 Features

Bloons TD 6 can easily grab the attention of gamers with its amazingly designed features. The gameplay becomes more interesting when you can use all the features added to the game, which are mentioned below:

How is the tower protected? Well, you do that with the help of monkeys. In this game, you can also buy forts for the most powerful monkeys and monkeys to protect the tower from Bloons.

You can unlock 14 different heroes in this game who have special abilities and skills. Once you unlock them, you can use their power to stop the Bloons from destroying the tower.

Enjoy cooperative mode with your friends. Add up to three other players with you to participate in the mission as a team and fight the Bloons. Tower defense games can become easier once you play with friends.

You can also play Bloons in offline mode by playing as a player. It doesn’t matter if there is no Internet connection; You can still enjoy the mission.

Bloons TD 6 will allow you to instantly improve the powers of the monkeys. There are over 100 meta updates added to this new version of the game, and you can also add powers to the monkey with achievements.

As new content browser features become available in Bloons TD 6, you’ll be able to create your own challenges that other players can participate in. Share your ideas within the gaming community and enjoy the new feature.

There is a trophy shop for players and as you continue to gain levels in the game, you will be able to earn trophies for your performances. Get the best trophies for demonstrating your skills in the tower defense game.

Improve your strategic and management skills through Bloons TD 6. This game has created a very challenging yet entertaining environment. Regular updates continue to surprise all players as the happiness may never end. Online gameplay, events, and various features of the game make it more fun.

How to Download Bloons TD 6 PC Instructions

Step 1 : Click on the Download button, you will be redirected to our download page

Step 2 : Click on the button Download Bloons TD 6 for PC

Step 3 : Your download will start. Free installer officially created from GamingBeasts.com

Stage 4 : Download and install the file and then you can install the game

Step 5 : With a good internet connection, it will be easy to download the game

Step 6: After completing the installation, you will be able to enjoy Bloons TD 6 PC for free

Bloons TD 6 – Minimum System Requirements

Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system.

Operating system: Windows 10 (64-bit)

Processor: 1.5 Ghz or better (x86-64)

Memory: 4096 MB RAM

Graphics: OpenGL 2.0, ATI, Nvidia or Intel HD compatible

Storage: 2048 MB available space

Sound card: Windows compatible sound card

Bloons TD 6: recommended system requirements

Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system.

Operating system: Windows 10 (64-bit)

Processor: 2Ghz or better (x86-64)

Memory: 8192 MB RAM

Graphics: OpenGL 2.0, ATI, Nvidia or Intel HD compatible

Storage: 4096 MB available space

Sound card: Windows compatible sound card

Frequent questions

How much space is required to download the game? You need 2048 MB of available space to download this game.

Which sound card is suitable for Bloons TD 6? Any sound card that is compatible with Windows will be better.

Can I play this game on a Mac? Yes, you can play the game on Mac.

