Jurassic Survival PC Free Download Full Version

If you’re Ross from FRIENDS and you can’t get enough of dinosaurs, or maybe Jurassic World or Jurassic Park are one of your favorite movies, then the Jurassic survival game is one you should try out. The Jurassic era is a pretty interesting era in itself. The age of dinosaurs has always been an age of great wonder and imagination. It has also led to much speculation about what it would have been like if humans existed at the same time as dinosaurs.

Would they be able to survive? Could humans domesticate dinosaurs? Jurassic Survival is another attempt to create such an imaginative world where humans and huge dinosaurs coexist. Sounds interesting?! Next, let’s take a deeper and more detailed look at the game and what it has to offer you whenever you decide to invest your time in it.

Jurassic Survival game download for PC

What is the game about?

A game by Mishka Production, which belongs to the action genre, is one of the most interesting action-adventure games out there right now. The new updated version of the game hit the market in July 2020. Although the game is not that old, this version has achieved quite a lot of positive feedback.

Must read – Gnog PC Download Full Version

The game begins with the player being dropped off on an abandoned island. The island is inhabited by vigorous and ferocious dinosaurs of all kinds. You need to survive in such an environment while hungry dinosaurs ravage your surroundings in search of food.

Although the plot seems quite simple, the game offers you some pretty interesting gameplay features. Below we will look at some of these features and also understand how the game progresses in the game.

How to Play

The rules of the game are quite simple. All you need to do is survive in the wild among fierce and hungry dinosaurs.

The game allows and requires you to build yourself a safe house or protected period. This safe house of yours would be the safest place to be when you are trying to hide from the ferocious beasts. You must hunt them when you can, with a lot of stealth and patience. You also need to have a constant supply of food and water in your safe house. The game also requires you to craft your weapons. This again poses a challenge for players, making the game much more interesting. For example, a preliminary weapon, even a stick, could be used to scare away large lizards. But would that be enough? Instead, you could build better weapons by making use of your crafting skills and imagination.

The fun part of the game is that you can team up with the animals. You can use many Harbor dinosaurs to help you lift heavy logs. If you are thinking about carnivores, then we have good news for you. You can also tame them. But the problem here is how you would do that. You need to learn the skill of controlling and possessing the dinosaurs. This would happen only when you physically start playing the game and get involved in it.

Game features

Although the plot of this game is not that common, it is not very unique either. You could easily get several more games like this if you look into the gaming world. So what makes this particular game stand out among all these games? Jurassic Survival has a base of some interesting features that help players get involved and absorbed in the game. These are some of the features that you may find interesting while playing.

The game allows you to not only explore the game settings, but also yourself as a programmer. The game tests your skills as a player and sees if you are good enough to build yourself a house or even your weapon.

If you think the game is just you and the dinosaurs, you couldn’t have been further from the truth. In the game’s secret dungeons, there are many more life forms and creatures that you may not have even heard of. Therefore, you are not alone and taming dinosaurs is not your only goal.

Team up with the other players.

If you think that the role of a lone hunter is not for you, you can team up with other players, form your village and continue pursuing the goal of your journey. You can also team up with your other friends who played just for fun.

The game has new challenges in every corner of your journey. Therefore, it never allows you to sit back and rest, creating a feeling of involvement in the game and keeping players on the edge of their seats at all times.

Also read – Darksiders 3 Download Full Game for PC Free

No matter how much we discuss it in theory, the true essence of the game can only be felt and enjoyed once you start physically playing it. If you’re sold on the game, what’s the weight all about? Given the positive reviews the game has received so far, there’s little chance you’ll be disappointed.

How to Download Jurassic Survival PC Instructions

Step 1 : Click on the Download button, you will be redirected to our download page

: Click on the Download button, you will be redirected to our download page Step 2 : Click on the Download Jurassic Survival PC button

: Click on the Download Jurassic Survival PC button Step 3 : Your download will start. Free installer officially created from GamingBeasts.com

: Your download will start. Free installer officially created from GamingBeasts.com Stage 4 : Download and install the file and then you can install the game

: Download and install the file and then you can install the game Step 5 : With a good internet connection, it will be easy to download the game

: With a good internet connection, it will be easy to download the game Step 6: After completing the installation, you will be able to enjoy Jurassic Survival PC for free

If you still have any problems or want to report any bugs, please contact me.

Jurassic Survival: Minimum System Requirement

Memory: 4GB

Graphics card: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 560

Processor: Intel Core 2 Duo Q6867

File size: 250MB

OS: Windows Vista, 7, 8 or 10

Jurassic Survival – Recommended System Requirement

Memory: 8GB

Graphics card: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 680

Processor: Intel Core i5-3570K

File size: 1GB

OS: Windows Vista, 7, 8 or 10

Frequent questions

How much space does the game require? The amount of storage the game would take up depends on the device you save it on.

Is the game free? You can get the game on Play Store. However, you have to pay for in-app purchases, which can range from $0.99 to even around $40 per item.

Is the game available for mobile phones? Yes, you can also play on your Android. Requires Android version 4.1 or higher to work correctly.

This download is 100% free and hosted on the fastest cloud server.