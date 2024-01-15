F1 22 PC Free Game Download Full Version (v1.05 & ALL DLC)

The fast-paced racing game F1® 22 is ready to entertain its fans around the world. If racing games are your kind of trip, then it’s time to get ready! The innovative F1® 22 car racing video game is here with iconic tracks and the latest racing cars to accelerate your entertainment.

F1 22 game download for PC

Name F1 22 Initial release date Platforms PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X and Series S, Microsoft Windows Developer Editor Mode multiplayer video game Gender Category PC Games >Sports

The role of engines and realistic racing atmosphere are encrypted in this video game. To claim your position among the best players and live the fantasy life of an F1 racer, you can check out this game.

About the game

F1® 22 is a premium racing game developed by Codemasters and published by Electronic Arts. The game launches on July 1, 2022 and features impressive racing tracks and cars. This game is released for PlayStation, Windows and Xbox and is suitable for players of any age. F1® 22 is not a groundbreaking car racing game, but players who like racing systems can download it from the official Steam website.

How to play the game?

The motto of the game is to be the best among the runners. The game features new racing car models, from which you can choose one. Take part in the 2022 Formula One World Championship and its super tracks. There are new racing tracks located in different parts of the world. You can compete with the other players in the game.

You can use the remote control or the functional keys to drive the car on the track. Now you can also play the multiple modes available in the game and take advantage of the split screen.

F1® 22 Features

The developer of F1® 22 has done everything possible to make this version more interesting than the previous one. It is one of the important sequels of the F1 series and many features are added. You can consult them all:

In this game, you can unlock all the supercar costumes and accessories that stand out in real life. You can access them virtually and use them for your purposes.

In F1® 22, you will get the latest and advanced AI, which is more entertaining and allows you to experience the full simulation of racing games. This sequel will keep you competitive with the other players and give you the exact vibe.

Play the game’s Career mode where you can participate in most of the famous challenges from around the world. Develop your career in this virtual world of F1.

The new feature, Formula 2, will help you complete the training necessary to be a professional player in F1® 22. You can have the opportunity to start training during the full season or half of 2021.

This game is played by players all over the world, so you are not alone. You can also have a team to compete with. Also, choose split screen mode for easy multiplayer.

You can race at the Miami International Circuit, Miami Grand Prix, Spanish Grand Prix, Shanghai International Circuit, Algorithms International Circuit, Chinese Grand Prix, Portuguese Grand Prix and many more.

Have the opportunity to share the best racing moments by saving short videos when you run on this virtual platform.

The journey through the world of F1® 22 racing comes to life in this video. You can conquer the title of the best runner in this virtual world. The thrill of driving the best racing cars in the world is unmatched and the twists and turns of the tracks make the race more exciting. The entire world of F1 will come to life for its fans in this sequel.

F1 22 – Minimum system requirement

Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system.

OS: Windows 10 64-bit (Version 1909) | For Ray Tracing or VR: Windows 10 64-bit (Version 2004)

Processor: Intel Core i3-2130 or AMD FX 4300 | For VR: Intel Core i5-9600k or AMD Ryzen 5 2600X

Memory: 8 GB RAM

Graphics: NVIDIA GTX 1050 Ti or AMD RX 470 | For ray tracing: GeForce RTX 2060 or Radeon RX 6700 XT | For virtual reality: NVIDIA GTX 1660 Ti or AMD RX 590

DirectX: version 12

Network: Broadband Internet connection

Storage: 80 GB available space

Sound card: DirectX compatible

Virtual reality support: SteamVR. Keyboard and mouse required

F1 22 – Recommended system requirement

Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system.

OS: Windows 10 64-bit (Version 1909) | For Ray Tracing or VR: Windows 10 64-bit (Version 2004)

Processor: Intel Core i5 9600K or AMD Ryzen 5 2600X

Memory: 16 GB RAM

Graphics: NVIDIA GTX 1660 Ti or AMD RX 590 | For ray tracing: GeForce RTX 3070 or Radeon RX 6800 | For virtual reality: NVIDIA RTX 2070 or AMD RX 6700 XT

DirectX: version 12

Network: Broadband Internet connection

Storage: 80 GB available space

Sound card: DirectX compatible

Frequent questions

Can I get full driver support? Yes, the game has full controller compatibility.

What version of the game should I download? You should download version 12 of this game.

Is it necessary to have an Internet connection to play F1® 22? Yes, it is important to have an Internet connection to play with other players.

What operating system can I play this game on? You can play this game on Windows operating system.

