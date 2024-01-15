Download Assassin’s Creed Revelations Full Game PC For Free (v1.03 & ALL DLC)

Assassin’s Creed Revelation is an action-adventure game based on a third-person perspective. This game has fabulous graphics and the most eye-catching story. It is the best game to spend your valuable and precious time. It can also be played with friends and family, which could increase bonding with friends and family. This is not just a game but something that tests your skills and intelligence.

Assassin’s Creed Revelations Game Download for PC

Name Murderer creed revelations Initial release date November 15, 2011 Series Assassin’s Creed Awards VGX Award for Best Trailer of the Year Composers Lorne Balfe, Jesper Kyd Platforms PlayStation 3, Xbox 360, Android, Microsoft Windows, Symbian Developers Ubisoft Montreal, Ubisoft Quebec, Ubisoft Romania, Ubisoft Annecy, Ubisoft Ukraine, Massive Entertainment Category PC Games > Action-Adventure

The game offers many challenges that the player must complete to advance to the next stage. So, this helps the player to be active and alert in every fight. The concept of stealth skills that need to be used in the game is the best part of the game, making it more challenging and interesting. If you haven’t tried it yet, give it a try as this game in the Assassin’s Creed series never disappoints. And before you buy it, go ahead and check out the article, it will help you and explain the reasons why you need to buy this game and if it is worth buying it.

Assassin’s Creed Revelation game is an action-adventure video game developed through Ubisoft Montreal and issued by Ubisoft. It is the fourth installment of the Assassin’s Creed game series, which is the direct sequel to 2010’s Assassin’s Creed Brotherhood. The Assassin’s Creed Revelation game was released from November to December 2011 on different platforms such as PS 3, Microsoft Windows, and Xbox 360.

The plot is based on real-world and fictional incidents, following the centuries-old rivalry between the Assassins and the Templars. The former want peace and fight voluntarily to establish it. And the latter struggled with the belief that peace would exist only through control. The central part of the story is based on Ezio’s journey to unlock Altaïr’s secret vault in Masyaf through a disk-shaped antiquity containing Altair’s memories.

Assassin’s Creed Revelation is presented in a third-person perspective and takes place in an open world, focusing primarily on Ezio and Altair’s combat and stealth skills to explore the environment and eliminate targets. Critical response for the game was generally positive, appreciating the detailed setting, good writing, and, most importantly, the satisfying ending. The game Assassin’s Creed Revelation is a great commercial success.

The game sticks to the series’ open-world standards in the Altaïr and Ezio sequence, where the game’s main story takes place. A new addition to the game is an item called a “hook blade,” which can be used to zipline across the city or can grab enemies to drag them and perform combo attacks. The hook paddle increases sailing speed by 30 percent. It also serves as a replacement for the traditional Hidden Blade.

In addition to the hook blade, Ezio has about 15 variations of bombs in his throwout. The game also features the Desmond sequence, known as “Desmond’s Journey”. Each sequence in this ‘Desmond Journey’ game feature will only be unlocked by collecting certain data fragments that are hidden throughout Constantinople or by purchasing the Lost Archive DLC. Data Shards are the replacement for flags from previous games in the Assassin’s Creed series.

The districts taken over by the Templars were also added and expanded. The capture of the district is similar to the Brotherhood, the Templars would send reinforcements to recapture the districts, which Ezio should defend using the “defense tower”, which is known as lair defense, where Ezio controls the group of Assassins against the soldiers. Templars in addition to the siege equipment. from the rooftops. As in the Brotherhood, initiates here can also be sent on missions in other regions, eventually wresting control from the Templars, and then using the city to produce a large amount of income and Assassin recruits. The game can be played in 3D on 3 platforms: Play Station III, Xbox 360 and PC, console version supporting stereoscopic 3D style for 3D HDTV and also for 2D HDTV. All Revelation games plus cinematics are S3D compatible.

The locations available in the game are Masyaf, Rhodes, Cappadocia and Constantinople. Within Constantinople, the game would be divided into 4 districts: Bayezid, Imperial, Constantine and Galata.

Assassin’s Creed Revelations Features

Some of the many features are listed below to give you an overview of the game and a reason to purchase it. Read it to understand the essence of Assassin’s Creed Revelation.

For any game, graphics are the core feature that any gamer would consider, especially in video games, graphics play a very important role in retaining the interest of the player. Assassin’s Creed Revelation game has rich and vivid graphics. The quality of the video game is excellent.

Challenging and interesting to play.

However, the game is not that easy to win and this is the main reason to maintain the player’s concentration while the game continues to challenge their stealth and combat ability. The game keeps presenting more and more challenges and is therefore worth a try.

There are many weapons that can be used in the Assassin’s Creed Revelation game, including the Ottoman flintlock rifle, Byzantine mace, Greek fire pistol, Ottoman agile dagger, Byzantine two-handed axe, Ottoman crossbow, and Yatagan sword. . Small weapons that can be earned or purchased are the Kurdish Jambiya, Macedonian Dagger, Standard Stiletto, Arabian Dagger, Bayezid Knife, Butcher Knife, Afghan Khyber Sword, Romani Stiletto, and Mehmet’s Dagger.

The Assassin’s Creed Revelation game has four main locations which are: Constantinople which is the capital of the Roman Empire (Eastern) throughout the Middle Ages, Istanbul which is a big city in Turkey, Masyaf is a city where Assassin’s Creed lives, the Ottoman Empire, which is a vast empire. The game is based on the above locations.

Assassin’s Creed Revelations can be played both individually and with friends and family. The game has the features of single player mode and multiplayer mode.

Assassin’s Creed Revelation has a number of features like those listed above. What more do you need from a game when its graphics are incredible? Graphics play a vital role in capturing the player’s attention and not only engaging but also retaining interest throughout the game. So hurry up and try the game. And if you still have some unanswered questions, check out the FAQ.

Assassin’s Creed Revelations: minimum system requirements

CPU: 1.8 GHz Intel Core 2 Duo E4300 or 2.4 GHz AMD Athlon 64 X2 4600+

CPU SPEED: Information

RAM: 1.5 GB Windows XP / 2 GB Windows Vista, 7

Operating system: Windows XP / Windows Vista / Windows 7 (only)

VIDEO CARD: 256 MB DirectX® 9.0c compatible video card with Shader Model 3.0 or higher (ATI Radeon HD 2000 / HD 3000 / HD 4000 / HD 5000 / HD 6000 series or NVIDIA GeForce 8 / 9 / GT 200 / GT 400 / GT 500 Series)

PIXEL SHADER: 3.0

VERTEX SHADER: 3.0

SOUND CARD: Yes

FREE DISK SPACE: 12 GB

DEDICATED VIDEO RAM: 256 MB

Assassin’s Creed Revelations: recommended system requirements

CPU: Intel Core 2 Duo E6700 2.6 GHz or AMD Athlon 64 X2 6000+ 3.0 GHz or higher

CPU SPEED: Information

RAM: 2 GB Windows XP / 4 GB Windows Vista, 7

OS: Windows XP / Windows Vista / Windows 7 (only)

VIDEO CARD: 512 MB DirectX® 9.0c compatible video card with Shader Model 3.0 or higher (ATI Radeon HD 2000 / HD 3000 / HD 4000 / HD 5000 / HD 6000 series or NVIDIA GeForce 8 / 9 / GT 200 / GT 400 / GT 500 Series)

PIXEL SHADER: 3.0

VERTEX SHADER: 3.0

SOUND CARD: Yes

FREE DISK SPACE: 12 GB

DEDICATED VIDEO RAM: 512 MB

What are the different platforms where the game is available? The game can be played on the following: Play Station IV, Play Station III, Xbox 360, Microsoft Windows and Xbox One.

What was the first in the Assassin’s Creed game series? Assassin’s Creed Revelation is the first game in the Assassin’s Creed series. Here Ezio’s suit was predominantly white in the default mode. This was the first game in which Enzio’s team did not have a cape.

How much RAM does Assassin’s Creed Revelation require? You would need a minimum of 1.5 GB on Windows XP, 2 GB on Windows Vista, 7 RAM to run Assassin’s Creed Revelation on your PC

