AI Shoujo Download Full Game PC For Free (v1.07 & Uncensored)

Do you love spending time with girls? Oh! We all love that. What if I told you that you can spend time with a group of beautiful girls alone on a desert island? That sounds amazing, right? But a simulation game can make it all possible; all you need to do is play AI Shoujo. This is the ultimate game for kids with crazy desires. You are the master and one click away from this heavenly pleasure. All you need to do is play this game first because others have already started having fun. You won’t be able to take your eyes off the girls; They would be exactly how you want them to be. So, let’s explore more about this hottest topic in the market.

Name AI Shoujo Initial release date March 16, 2020 Platforms Microsoft Windows Developer Mirage Genders Survival, Simulation Editor Mirage Modification Category PC Games>Survival

What is Shoujo AI?

AI Shoujo is a simulation game where you have the opportunity to experience a carefree life. A desert island where you will have to survive for days. Well, this may sound very depressing, but your mood will change when you hear that you will have company on that lifeless island. Life is about fun and pleasure and AI Shoujo will give it to you. This amazing simulation game was developed and published by Illusion. It was first released on October 25, 2019.

There will be about four or five girls wandering around you. Who wouldn’t love this desert island venture? You may be embarrassed to talk to any girl in real life, but in this virtual world you can be the ultimate Casanova. This game is the perfect platform for men with good taste in women. Here at AI Shoujo, you can easily fulfill your wildest and deepest desires. Kiss passionately with any of these beautiful girls.

AI Shoujo is all about wild. You are the king here, it is a paradise. It may seem like a survival game, but in the end you are the one who was lucky enough to be trapped on this island with these beautiful ladies. Here you can customize the girls’ looks. Make the prettiest version of attractive girls for yourself and have fun of course.

AI Shoujo gameplay?

The game starts when a girl wakes you up. The game starts with one girl, but by the end you will have four to five girls on that island. To unlock the checkers you need batteries. In AI Shoujo the girls are kept in capsules, which are located in different locations. You must follow a map to find the capsules on that island. To unlock, you can buy the batteries or craft them. You must explore the island to collect resources to build a house, unlock girls and find pets.

You have to make the girls grow by interacting with them. There are certain ways to interact with these girls. You can talk to them about their appearance or ask them any questions. Give them some advice or tell them to do something. In AI Shoujo the girls expect your attention, so you must give them gifts and, if one of them is sick, you must take care of her and give her medicine. This game is about making love. So, you can enjoy sexual activities with these girls. Well, consent is necessary, of course, in this game.

This is an island far from the artificial world. So you won’t be able to find anything useful. You have to create everything yourself, the house, the decoration items and other necessary elements. Make a suitable house to live with the girls.

There is also a special mode called Studio mode. On this platform, you can create your scenes and also take screenshots. But unfortunately, it is only available in the Japanese version of AI Shoujo.

AI Shoujo Features

AI Shoujo is a well-designed simulation game for adults only. And they love playing this game, the entire plot is so engaging that it won’t take you even an hour to get hooked on this most popular game on the market. AI Shoujo has very well designed features that add more fun to this game, those features are:

Your life on that desert island comes alive with these well-designed 3D visual effects. Simulation games are nothing without realistic visual effects. All you need to do is sit back and enjoy the live events happening around you. This virtual platform in AI Shoujo will not give you the opportunity to rethink the experience.

The excitement doubles when you realize that you can make your partner look, talk, and behave exactly the way you want them to. Why settle for something mediocre? You must have something better than the best. AI Shoujo gives you the chance to have the most beautiful girl in this world. The 3D features add an extra advantage. The entire tool kit is so you can prepare your girl; You can also choose some specific features for your partner. You can change their clothes; makeup, hairstyle, body type and all that.

The four or five girls you’ll spend time with within AI Shoujo are very lively. You won’t feel for a moment that you are playing an old game. The characters do not freeze like in the other games but continue carrying out their activities. Girls can make their own decisions and do what they want. You can find these girls relaxing, playing and singing all over the island.

The pretty women around you are great but no one can ignore the magical scenery of that island. No doubt why, it is known as a paradise. The sun, the salty breeze and the greenery will soothe your eyes.

AI Shoujo only supports single player mode. So, you are the king of this island, do whatever you want, no one will stop you from having fun. Have the time of your life in this heavenly atmosphere.

Ah! What a wonderful game it is. A fantastic platform to eliminate all stress. You just need to relax and be loved, and love them too. You will never feel alone on this island; You are the center of attraction in this game. Watch your beautiful ladies think, talk, learn and play around you.

AI Shoujo – Minimum System Requirement

Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system.

OS: WINDOWS® 8.1 / 10 (64-bit required)

Processor: Intel Coreｉ3 4000 series or better

Memory: 4 GB RAM

Graphics: NVIDIA® GeForce® GTX 700 Series or AMD Radeon™ R-2000 Series (2GB VRAM) or better

Storage: 15 GB available space

Sound card: DirectSound (DirectX® 9.0c)

Additional Notes: Additional expansions (DLC) available in Japan are incompatible.

AI Shoujo: Recommended system requirement

Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system.

OS: WINDOWS® 8.1 / 10 (64-bit required)

Processor: Intel Core ｉ5 4000 series or better

Memory: 8 MB RAM

Graphics: NVIDIA® GeForce® GTX 700 Series or AMD Radeon™ R-2000 Series (4GB VRAM) or better

Storage: 15 GB available space

Sound card: サウンドカード: DirectSound (DirectX® 9.0c)

Additional Notes: Additional expansions (DLC) available in Japan are incompatible.

Frequent questions

Can I play AI Shoujo with a gaming remote? Yes, you can play this game remotely on your phone, tablet or PC.

How much storage is required for this game? AI Shoujo will need 15 GB of space on your device.

What is the perfect age to play AI Shoujo? It is strictly necessary to be over 18 years old to play this game.

