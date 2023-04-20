Resident Evil 2 Remake Download Full Game PC For Free (v2023.04.20 & ALL DLC)

Resident Evil 2 Remake is a 2019 survival horror video game. The game has been developed by and published by Capcom. As the name suggests, Resident Evil 2 Remake is a recreation of the 1998 game of the same title. The game was released for multiple platforms such as PlayStation, Windows, and Xbox one on January 25, 2019. In this game, players take on the role of a rookie police officer named Leon S. Kennedy or a college student named Claire Redfield as they try to to escape Raccoon City when a zombie attack broke out.

Resident Evil 2 Remake Game Download for PC

Name Resident Evil 2 Remake Initial release date January 25, 2019 Series resident Evil Producer(s) Yoshiaki Hirabayashi; Tsuyoshi Kanda Nominations The game of the year award Platforms PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Microsoft Windows Developers Capcom Category PC Games > Survival

Resident Evil 2 Remake earned positive reviews and praise for its gameplay, presentation, plot, and consistency with its previous sequels. The game was received positively by critics and players around the world. Resident Evil 2 Remake deservedly won the Game of the Year award, among many other awards and titles. By the end of the following year, 7.5 million copies of the game had been sold worldwide. Surprisingly, the remake outsold the original Resident Evil 2 game.

At the 2018 Game Critics Awards, Resident Evil2, the remake, received the award for best show. It earned universal acclaim for its Xbox One and PlayStation version and rave reviews for the PC version.

What is Resident Evil 2 Remake about?

The new version is set against the backdrop of the city of Raccoon. The story takes place in the year 1998, in September when the inhabitants of the city became mindless zombies. This unfortunate incident occurred due to the outbreak of a viral bioweapon called the T virus, developed by the Umbrella Corporation. The game begins at a gas station on the outskirts of Raccoon City, where a rookie police officer Leon S. Kennedy meets a college student Claire Redfield, who is searching for her missing brother Chris.

Later, Leon and Claire were separated in a car accident. They agreed to meet at the city police department. The Raccoon City police station is already infested with zombies and other dangerous monsters, including the tyrant. The tyrant hunts down the city’s living survivors and kills them mercilessly. These monsters and other obstacles prevent Leon and Claire from meeting at the police station. They both try to escape the city on their own. The game shows Leon and Claire arriving at the police station at different times depending on their situation, so they cannot meet.

How to play

As we already said, Resident Evil 2 is a remake of the 1998 video game Resident Evil 2. Unlike its original series, the remake incorporates new elements in its game such as tank control, immutable camera angles and a third-person narrative above of the shoulder, which can also be found in its later sequels.

In the remake version of Resident Evil 2, players have the option to enter the game as Leon S. Kennedy or Claire Redfield. She is the sister of the original protagonist of this series, Chris Redfield. Depending on the character choice, the game will proceed differently with differences in subplots, obtainable items, accessible areas and powers, weapons, and the final battle against the zombies. The game offers two different plots, the Leon scenario and the Claire scenario respectively. Like the original sequel, the game offers a secondary playable character for a portion of the game.

If you play the character of Leon, this supporting character would be Ada Wong. She is a mysterious woman, whose task is to hack electronic devices. Sherry Birkin is the supporting character in Claire’s scenario whose task focuses on stealth.

When players are at the police station fighting zombies, they can loot and collect items that would be useful while escaping Raccoon City. Such collectibles include gunpowder, herbs, etc., which can be combined to craft ammunition and medicinal items, respectively.

As we already said, Leon and Claire’s stories are different. Their paths are revealed as soon as the game begins. They use different weapons, paths, maps and combat techniques throughout the game. Players can search for various weapon parts that can be used to customize their weapons and improve their performance.

Features of Resident Evil 2 Remake

The game incorporates several surprising elements. For example, the character development is excellent, the plot is interesting, the graphics are vivid and amazing, the atmosphere is intense and terrifying, and the gameplay, including the limited inventory, has been developed extremely well. The game involves strategic planning of what should be included and what should not. Below are some of the features of the enhanced version of Resident Evil 2.

Unlike the original sequel that used pixelated characters, in the latest remake one can enjoy fully 3D graphics, over-the-shoulder camera angles, atmospheric lighting effects, commendable facial interactions, and some of the most attractive zombies ever created for a videogame.

It generates tension and an atmosphere of horror.

The game, of course, has provided a truly intense atmosphere to the audience. To heighten the feeling of horror and excitement, the developers have incorporated an excellent soundtrack. Very little background music plays as the game progresses. As a result, there is plenty of room for the audience to hear the creaking of a door, the drizzle and thunder, the moans of injured residents in the dark, and whatnot.

In this new version, players can take the help of an automatic map. The map allows players to navigate Raccoon City in different ways. Players can also collect maps of particular sections to discover unexplored locations.

The developers of Resident Evil 2 Remake have made the game compatible with various consoles like PlayStation, Xbox one, Windows, etc. Players using any of these platforms can access the game without problems.

The developers have done a brilliant job of bringing together the best aspects of the Resident Evil 2 series and rebuilding them into a better version in the remake. According to players and critics, combat against zombies is extremely rewarding and satisfying, and exploring the ruins of Raccoon City is exciting.

Resident Evil 2 Remake: minimum system requirements

Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system.

OS: WINDOWS® 7, 8.1, 10 (64-bit required)

Processor: Intel® Core™ i5-4460 or AMD FX™-6300 or better

Memory: 8 GB RAM

Graphics: NVIDIA® GeForce® GTX 760 or AMD Radeon™ R7 260x with 2 GB video RAM

DirectX: Version 11

Storage: 26 GB available space

Resident Evil 2 Remake: recommended system requirements

Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system.

OS: WINDOWS® 7, 8.1, 10 (64-bit required)

Processor: Intel® Core™ i7-3770 or AMD FX™-9590 or better

Memory: 8 GB RAM

Graphics: NVIDIA® GeForce® GTX 1060 or AMD Radeon™ RX 480 with 3 GB VRAM

DirectX: Version 11

Storage: 26 GB available space

Frequent questions

Is Resident Evil 2 Remake worth buying? Yes, it is worth your money. It is, by far, one of the best horror video games ever developed.

Is Resident Evil 2 Remake scary? Yes, the game has several horror elements that intensify the atmosphere of the game. Without a doubt, the game is scary, but at the same time it is fun.

How many hours is Resident Evil 2 Remake? For critics and professional players, the game would take around 10 hours to finish.

