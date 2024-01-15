VR Kanojo PC Free Download Full Version (v1.31)

In the 21st century, everyone is busy with their own life, work and ambitions. As a result of this, many people are unable to have satisfying relationships. Not to mention the fact that with the increase in mental problems such as anxiety and self-esteem issues, young people are also having difficulty socializing. But now there is a solution for this in the form of VR Kanojo.

Name Kanojo VR Initial release date February 28, 2017 Engine Unit Mode Single player video game Editors Mirage Platforms Microsoft Windows Developers Mirage Category PC Games >Simulation

In this virtual reality erotic social simulation video game you can have your waifu. She will not judge and at the same time, she will be attractive, cute and exciting. Has this increased your interest in the game? Then let us tell you more about it.

What is the game about?

Know that VR Kanojo is an erotic virtual reality game in which you can stimulate a relationship, both physical and emotional, with a virtual girl. It was manufactured by the Illusion company for Oculus Rift and HTC Vive. This game aims to form a mutually satisfying sensual relationship with the girl. It’s absolutely easy and no matter how bad luck you’ve had in real life, you simply can’t go wrong here.

Please note that when you download the game on Steam after purchase, you will also need to download the NSFW patch from the official website. This is because Steam has NSFW restrictions. Note that you will get 75% more game content here, so remember to download it.

All you have to do to play is put on the VR headset and then select the game. The game focuses on a single room and has good visuals. There are the usual pieces that make the room feel clean and polished. However, please note that the room is anime style or inspired by anime.

Aside from the entire room, there is also Sakura, the anime’s girlfriend. The animation on it is anime-like and decent. She looks great, but there are problems when interacting with her. Let’s find out about that in the gameplay section.

How to play

VR Kanojo has positive reviews regarding its gameplay on all platforms. Of all the virtual reality erotic games, this is one of the best on the market. The setting and the virtual girlfriend are very well animated. But at the outset it must be mentioned that the animations are not fluid all the time. Sometimes he seems wacky and awkward. That can take away your immersion in the game.

On top of this, Sakura’s voice and lines sound repetitive at times. At times it seems robotic, which also takes you out of the game. But if you can put these problems aside, you will enjoy what the game has to offer.

Please know that Kanojo is a NSFW game. Of course, you won’t get to that right away, since you’ll first have to help Sakura get dressed and do her homework. After that, the main goal is sensual gratification. The controllers will act like your hands, so you can do a lot of things with just that. The game encourages you to use your imagination when it comes to turning your girlfriend on.

Characteristics

The virtual reality game comes with many features that make it worth your time and money. So, let’s find out what those features are:

Know that you can make Sakura look the way you want. You will decide what facial features she has and what she wears.

There are many options that you will find here. One is the study option, of course. Here you will help your girlfriend study or simply use it as an excuse to look at her. This option is offered to give you something to do and, as a result, deepen your relationship.

The real reward of the game comes during the intimate stuff because there are so many things you can do. However, the game doesn’t get there right away and instead makes you put in some effort. As such, there is the option for additional content. Here you will find more playable things that will simply make the game sexy for you.

When it comes to intimate content, know that your imagination is the limit. There are scenes that you will have to unlock in the game, but other than that, you can safely do whatever you want here. This only adds to the fun of virtual reality.

This game is not difficult at all. You will only need the controller as your hands to perform all types of tasks assigned to you.

The story mode helps you create a nice little plot. As you progress through the story, you’ll slowly progress from innocuous things, like killing a cockroach for your girlfriend, to kissing. There are even stages of intercourse that you will have to unlock until you reach the final scene.

Having cool, sexy things all the time can be boring all the time. But there is an intimacy factor here that increases the fun of the game. Not to mention it prevents the game from becoming another strictly NSFW game. After all, here you will have to spend time with her, attend to her needs and get to know her in general.

VR Kanojo is a game for those who have a virtual reality headset and are ready to get into the sexy stuff. This game is blatantly NSFW, but that’s not all there is to it. There are several ways in which you can develop intimacy in this game. This way, you’ll really get a virtual feel of what it’s like to be in some sort of real-life relationship.

How to Download Instructions for PC VR Kanojo

If you still have any problems or want to report any bugs, please contact me.

VR Kanojo: minimum system requirements

Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system.

Operating system: Windows10 64-bit

Processor: Intel Core i5 4590

Memory: 4 GB RAM

Graphics: NVIDIA GTX 970 or GTX 1060 or better/AMD R9 290 or better

DirectX: Version 11

Storage: 4 GB available space

VR Kanojo – Recommended system requirement

Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system.

Frequent questions

What is the cost of the game? VR Kanojo costs around $50 on Steam. It may seem like a lot to many, but it is a great girlfriend simulator. You can be sure that it is above those found in the general market.

Is the game in Japanese? As you may have deduced from the name Sakura, the game is originally set in Japanese. However, you can set English subtitles in the settings option. Simply go to the option that says language and then choose English.

Do you need a virtual reality headset to play? It is recommended to use a virtual reality headset for the best experience. But that doesn’t always have to be the case. You can also use your smartphone as virtual reality. Or if you have Oculus Quest, you can use that too. But remember that you need a client application to run the game.

