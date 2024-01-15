Dragon Ball FighterZ Download Full Game PC For Free (v1.31 & ALL DLC)

Dragon Ball FighterZ, a popular fighting game with 3D graphics, is one of the best fighting games ever made. Developed by Arc Systems Works and marketed by Bandai Namco Entertainment, the game received praise from critics and gamers around the world. The developers made the game compatible on multiple consoles and released it for PlayStation, Xbox One, and Microsoft Windows in January 2018. The game was released in Japan the following month. Dragon Ball FighterZ was released again especially for Nintendo Switch in September 2018.

What is Dragon Ball FighterZ about?

In this game, players must form a team consisting of 3 playable characters. Now, the party will face either a human opponent or an AI. The game has been especially praised for its fighting mechanics. In the eight generations of video game consoles, the release of Dragon Ball FighterZ was highly anticipated. Gamers who love to enjoy action and fighting games were eagerly waiting for the release of Dragon Ball. The game’s character roasting, fighting techniques, visuals, story, and soundtrack were praised by critics. With 2 million copies sold in the first week of its release, the game became a hit. It became the best-selling Dragon Ball series.

How to play

The gameplay idea of ​​Dragon Ball FighterZ has been taken from several fighting video games. To be specific, its fighting scheme and mechanics are taken from the Marvel Vs Capcom series.

As we already mentioned, this game is usually played in groups of 3. You control one character and can swap with the other players’ characters. During the game, players can ask the other two characters to perform an assist move. This will allow you to launch numerous attacks and combats against the opponent at the same time. A player must be able to defeat all 3 players on the other team to win.

This latest Dragon Ball series has released countless new moves. For example, the disappearing attack. In this attack, the player can instantly teleport Ki to an opponent’s character and stab them in the back. Next comes the Dragon Rush move. With this option, players can break through an enemy’s guard. If successful, you can launch an air attack or force the opponent to switch characters. There is also a super fast flying attack. Lastly, players can manually charge Ki to improve their Ki gauge just as they did in previous Dragon Ball sequels.

Dragon Ball FighterZ also incorporates other features. There is an option called Let’s Go Shenron. With this option, players can collect dragon balls one after another as combat continues. In this mode, any player who successfully performs a light autocomb will receive a dragon ball. Specific dragon balls are available by performing specific tasks. In this way the game advances.

Dragon Ball FighterZ allows players to choose between three different types of support before entering the match. In this season, the characteristics of the bright explosion and its time limit are further improved, even if one of the players on the team is dead. The developers of this game have also introduced a ranking system in both the arcade and multiplayer modes. Players can participate in matches, win, and consequently increase their ranks.

Features of Dragon Ball FighterZ

Dragon Ball FighterZ incorporates everything that makes this series beloved and critically acclaimed. It features spectacular combat, powerful fighters, a variety of weapons, high-end anime graphics and intense soundtracks. It successfully facilitates players to learn the art of master fighting. Listed below are some of the features of Dragon Ball FighterZ.

The game features unique aerial combat, intense scenes captured in 1080 resolution, destructible environments, and vivid scenery rendering.

The game can be considered a visual treat for the eyes. Using the power of the talented arc system works and the unreal Dragon Ball FighterZ engine incorporates high definition graphics. High resolution is not supported on all consoles. Players using Xbox one and PS4 pro can only enjoy the game’s graphics in high resolution.

The game has been made compatible with several consoles. For example, it can be played on Xbox One, PS4 Pro, Microsoft Windows, PlayStation, etc. Different versions of the game have been released for different consoles.

Since its release, the game was received with enthusiasm and critical acclaim from gamers around the world. According to critics, the game has the potential to be one of the next big competitive fighting games. Dragon Ball FighterZ received positive reviews regarding its source material, graphics, anime characters, and fighting mechanics. Buy this interesting game today and enjoy playing alone or with your friends!

Dragon Ball FighterZ – Minimum System Requirements

Processor: AMD FX-4350, 4.2 GHz / Intel Core i5-3470, 3.20 GHz

CPU SPEED: Information

RAM: 4GB

Operating System: Windows 7/8/10 (64-bit OS required)

VIDEO CARD: Radeon HD 6870, 1 GB / GeForce GTX 650 Ti, 1 GB

PIXEL SHADER: 5.0

VERTEX SHADER: 5.0

SOUND CARD: DirectX compatible sound card or integrated chipset

DEDICATED VIDEO RAM: 1024 MB

Dragon Ball FighterZ – Recommended System Requirements

Processor: AMD Ryzen 5 1400, 3.2 GHz / Intel Core i7-3770, 3.40 GHz

CPU SPEED: Information

RAM: 8GB

Operating System: Windows 7/8/10 (64-bit OS required)

VIDEO CARD: Radeon HD 7870, 2 GB / GeForce GTX 660, 2 GB

PIXEL SHADER: 5.0

VERTEX SHADER: 5.0

SOUND CARD: DirectX compatible sound card or integrated chipset

DEDICATED VIDEO RAM: 2048 MB

Frequent questions

Is DBZ FighterZ worth it? Yes, with an interesting arcade mode for single players and an engaging story, the game offers the fun and excitement that today’s gamers are looking for. Therefore, it is completely worth its price.

How many characters are there in Dragon Ball FighterZ? Currently, the game offers 21 playable characters and 3 additional characters that can be unlocked as you progress through the game. There are 19 additional paid downloadable characters, making a total of 43 characters.

Can I play Dragon Ball FighterZ offline? Yes, Dragon Ball FighterZ can be played offline.

