Skyrim Special Edition PC Version Free Download

“The Elder Scrolls V” Skyrim Special Edition: “The Elder Scrolls V” Skyrim Special Edition is a remastered version of “Skyrim” and was released at the end of October 2016.

Skyrim Special Edition brings incredible fantasy to life in stunning detail. The Special Edition comes with the beloved game plus additional add-ons with new features such as improved graphics and sound effects, high-quality volumetric rays, dynamic depth of field and screen real estate. Skyrim is an action-based role-playing open world game whose environment consists of vast forested cities, ruins, dungeons, and towns.