Dua Lipa, SZA, Shania Twain: Female artists to headline Glastonbury festival

The famed Glastonbury festival in the southwest of England on Thursday announced a number of female headliners, including Dua Lipa, Sza and Shania Twain, as well as the return of Coldplay, unveiling its lineup for the 2024 edition.

Organizers faced criticism from fans last year for not inviting any women on the main stage. They did not make the same mistake for the next edition, which will take place from June 26 to 30.

“I’ve dreamed of this moment my whole life,” British singer Dua Lipa reacted on Instagram after the announcement of her performance on the iconic Pyramid Stage on Friday evening.

The hit-making machine, who will be releasing her third album, has promised “an unforgettable night” at “her favorite place on earth”, Glastonbury.

American R&B singer SZA, who won three Grammy Awards in February, is also expected to appear on the Pyramid Stage. She had never been to Glastonbury before.

PJ Harvey, Cyndi Lauper, Janelle Monáe will also be there.

Canadian Shania Twain, particularly known for her hit “Man!” Known for. I Feel Like a Woman!” and “You’re Still the One”, and who have sold more than 100 million albums in their career, will take to the stage in the coveted “Legends” slot on Sunday afternoon.

“There is a certain affinity associated with this area. And I feel like I’m there, I’ve reached this point,” she responded to Radio 2.

Coldplay is once again in the headlines. This will be their fifth concert at the Pyramid Stage, which is a record. His first appearance is from 2002.

Many other artists are expected: Little Simz, LCD Soundsystem, Burna Boy, The Last Dinner Party or even Camila Cabello and Avril Lavigne.

But it’s already too late to buy tickets. Tickets for this edition were sold out in less than an hour in November.

You have to pay 355 pounds sterling and a five-pound booking fee (about 410 euros in total) to be able to pitch your tent – ​​often in the rain and in the mud – and enjoy the concerts of this festival, which are among the best. One is known about the world.

Since its birth in 1970, “Glasto”, which takes place in the English countryside, has seen the largest parade of stars ever. The 2023 edition ended with the last British concert of Elton John’s farewell tour.