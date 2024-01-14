Ecuador confirms release of all officials held hostage in seven prisons in the country

Ecuador confirmed the release of all officials held hostage in seven prisons in the country. (Europa Press/Mateo Arma)



He government of ecuador This Saturday announced the end of prison riots in which at least four or more people were killed 150 mortgageWithin the framework of a wave of criminal violence attributed to the executive Terrorist group.

chairman Daniel Noboa It was reported on social networks that all the hostages had been released, including guards and administrative staff, who had been held in seven prisons in the country since Tuesday.

Noboa, in a message on his X Network account, congratulated law enforcement forces for securing the release of hostages in prisons in the Andean provinces. Azuay, Cañara, Cotopaxi, Tungurahua and Loja, as well as on the shores of gold and emerald,

The Ecuadorian government declared an end to the prison riots. (efe)

The State Penitentiary Secretariat, Noboa, said, “Congratulations for the patriotic, professional and brave work of the Armed Forces, the National Police and the SNAI”, the national service providing comprehensive attention to persons deprived of liberty.

He also highlighted the “leadership” of his interior ministers. Monica Palenciaand defense, giancarlo loffredo“To secure the release of the prison security and surveillance body and the administrative personnel housed therein Lack of freedom centers,

SNAI, on its part, highlighted that the joint operation carried out between the army, police and prison guards, “successfully concluded with the release of all employees of the Penitentiary Security and Surveillance Corps and members of the administrative staff.” Who were detained in various Deprivation of Liberty Centers (CPL) of the country.

He said that “medical evaluations are carried out to protect the freed servants” who were saved in some cases, such as in the Esmeraldas prison, due to the intercession of representatives of the Catholic and Evangelical Church.

He indicated that SNAI will launch relevant investigations to find out the causes and those responsible for the latest incidents recorded in the country’s prisons.

SNAI will “initiate relevant investigations to find out the causes of the latest incidents and those responsible for them” recorded in the country’s prisons. (Reuters/Ivan Alvarado)

The riots followed a series of attacks and intimidation actions, including an attack on a television channel, which the government attributed criminal gang Which are operated from jails.

one of the dead prison guard who was killed in a shootout Machala JailWhere information about armed clash was received on Friday.

In PagesThe Church mediated for the peaceful liberation of eleven guardsWhile in Ambato the armed forces intervened to rescue thirteen hostages.

The riots followed a series of attacks and intimidation actions, including an attack on a television channel that the government attributed to criminal gangs. (Reuters)

Mayor of Cuenca, Christian ZamoraConfirmed the release of people imprisoned in TurriWhere prisoners climbed onto the roofs and sounds of bullets and explosions were heard.

Apart from this, six prisoners escaped on Friday. Littoral Penitentiaryin Guayaquil, two of which were recaptured. A guard was arrested for aiding the escape.

Police and armed forces searched the house of gang leader Jose Adolfo Macias Villamar alias ‘Fito’.Choneros‘, who had escaped from Guayaquil prison a week earlier. What was found in the house in Manta has not been revealed.

The escape of ‘Fito’ coincided with the beginning of a day of terror on Tuesday, which included Abduction and the killing of police officers, explosions, burning vehicles and an attack on a television station.

The Naboa government declared “war” on these gangs, who have caused even greater damage 450 died in prisons from 2020, and announced plans to gain control of more prisons.

(with information from EFE)