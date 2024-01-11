Ecuador “We have the power to use lethal weapons and this is a change”: Security forces detained more than 300 people after days of violence in the country

image Source, reuters caption, This Tuesday a group of people with weapons entered a television channel, after which President Daniel Ngoba had to ask the armed forces to restore order.

Ecuadorian security forces highlighted on Wednesday that within the framework of the declaration of internal conflict they are now authorized to use lethal weapons against groups designated by the government as terrorists in order to restore order in the country.

The Joint Command of the Armed Forces and the National Police operates under the framework of an order of the President Daniel Noboawho were declared terrorists 22 criminal organizations The events followed Tuesday, when Ecuador experienced an unprecedented day of violence in which gangs linked to drug trafficking broke into a live program on a television channel and carried out violent attacks in various provinces of the country.

Jaume Vela, head of the Joint Command of the Armed Forces, said in a press release, “Since this is considered a non-international armed conflict, the armed forces have the power to use lethal weapons and this is a change in the rules of engagement.” Conference this Wednesday…

“Lethal weapons, by the way, can and are being used against groups that are considered terrorists. “It is not against common crime, it is against groups that are being identified as terrorists by order of the President of the Republic,” he said.

The soldier also reported that, as part of security operations, some 329 people He was arrested. And he said he would be charged with terrorism, as Ecuador’s prosecutor’s office reported Tuesday.

These attacks, which shocked the South American nation, came after President Noboa’s order on Monday exception status, Their decision came after a dangerous criminal, Adolfo Macias “Fito”Escaped from a prison in Guayaquil where he was serving a 34-year sentence.

Macias, who was serving a sentence for organized crime, drug trafficking and murder, was due to be transferred to a maximum security prison, but just before that was to happen he was transferred to El Litoral, a prison complex internally controlled by the Los Choneros gang. Disappeared from. That he is a leader.

In response to the presidential order, criminal gangs kidnapped police officers and prison guards, while explosions were reported in several cities. Similarly, escapes of other people were also reported from several jails.

These events led Noboa to declare that Ecuador was facing internal conflict and ordered the deployment of military forces to the country.

“It’s gonna be bloody”

image Source, reuters caption, Jaime Vela, head of the Joint Command of the Armed Forces of Ecuador.

Also this Wednesday, Deputy Government Minister Asin Torres Cobo said that a war against armed gangs could erupt Many deaths and victims.

He said at the event, “It is going to be bloody, but this is the change we need for a better future. We cannot postpone this decision for years, we have to take the decision now.” newshour From BBC.

The official revealed that the gang leaders are demanding alleged mediation but “the government is not going to negotiate with anyone.”

Precisely, Commander Vela told this in the press conference this Wednesday five alleged criminals He was killed by security forces.

It was also reported the rescue of 41 hostages and the capture of 28 persons deprived of their liberty who had escaped.

It was also detailed that the operations that took place between this Tuesday and this Wednesday were mostly against three criminal gangs: Los Tigueros, Choneros and Los Lobos.

The security crisis faced by Ecuador has worsened, especially in the last three years.

In 2023, it broke its historical record with 7,878 murders, of which only 584 were solved.

The country has become an important regional hub for drug storage, processing and distribution, which has strengthened more than 20 criminal gangs operating here.

These gangs, whose main command and operations centers are in prisons, are linked to the major drug cartels of Mexico and Colombia.