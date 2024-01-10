Gasoline prices rise in Florida

Fuel rates in Florida, United States increased by $0.08 USD last week. On Sunday, January 7, a price of $3.16 USD was recorded for each gallon of gasoline. The reason for the increase in hydrocarbon costs is the prolongation of Israel’s war in Palestine.

Only last week, oil had reached a level of $ 73.81 per barrel.

This figure impacts the price of gasoline by more than 50%. El Nuevo Herald recently reported that crude oil prices have increased by approximately $2.00 USD per barrel in recent days.

However, drivers in this North American state currently pay fewer dollars than they will in 2023.

According to the American Automobile Association (AAA)-The Auto Club Group, the price of a gallon of fuel on that date was $3.30 USD.

AAA spokesman Mark Jenkins said there has been an upward trend in gas station rates in recent weeks.

Mr Jenkins also believes that this behavior may remain unchanged in the coming days.

Prices by cities

The Florida cities with the lowest prices are Crestview and Fort Walton Beach at $2.82 USD. These places are followed by Panama City with $2.83 USD and Pensacola with $2.89 USD.

The most expensive amounts are found in West Palm Beach and Boca Raton, where gasoline costs $3.32 USD. Whereas in Naples you pay $3.20 USD, the same as Homosassa Springs.

The price of fuel in the state of Florida increased by $0.09 USD in the month of September 2023.

The reason for this at that time was related to the decline in hydrocarbon extraction.

Many countries belonging to the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) reduced their production at that time.