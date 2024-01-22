El Telegrapho – Armed group leader Oliver Sinisterra was deported from Ecuador to Colombia

General Commander of Police, Cesar ZapataReportedly, that nickname caught on this Monday, January 22, 2024 ‘The Gringo’Considered a high-value target.

In his X account, Zapata reported that “three months of investigation and intelligence activities” led to the capture of Imbabura on the night of Sunday, January 21.

Carlos L. aka ‘El Gringo’, is the leader of the armed group oliver sinisterra of Colombia and is linked to terrorist activities PagesZapata explained.

last night #imbaburaInvestigations and intelligence activities carried out for 3 months, including a high-value target, Carlos L. Aka ‘El Gringo’.

Armed group leader Oliver Sinisterra Colombia and is linked to terrorist activities

exile in colombia

Alias ​​’El Gringo’ deported to Colombia This night of January 22, 2024. This was reported by the National Police.

Members of that organization handed it over to their counterparts in Colombia In this Rumichaka Bridge, at Karchi.

He was handed over to the Colombian police So that be placed under the orders of the judicial authorities of the neighboring country “Where it is necessary for widespread criminal activity.”

high value target delivery Nicknamed "El Gringo" which occurs on the Rumichaca Bridge Karchi In compliance with the deportation process of Carlos L., has been handed over to Colombian police so that it is placed at the disposal of the judicial authorities Colombia Where necessary

Who is nicknamed ‘El Gringo’?

Carlos Arturo L. Or nicknamed ‘El Gringo’ is considered a high value target for Colombia. He is ex-FARC and military leader of the Oliver Sinisterra Front. According to the National Police, He directed the development of armed and terrorist actions Against units of the public army and civilian population of Ecuador and Colombia.

For example, May have participated in the car bomb attack on the San Lorenzo police station, In Esmeraldas, in January 2018.

He is also credited with the kidnapping of 12 anti-narcotics police in La Espriella district (Tumaco); Also, of Five civilians in the border area between Ecuador and Colombia.

He took command of the Oliver Sinisterra Front, After the death of the surname “Guacho” and the surname “Pitufin”.

According to the investigation, he formed a criminal alliance with Pacific Guerrilla Coordination Structure.

It also has criminal influence in the municipality of Tumaco in Nariño (Colombia) and in the province of Esmeraldas (Ecuador), where it is dedicated Drug trafficking, firearms smuggling, and supply of cocaine processing in the border region with Colombia and Ecuador.

Within these terrorist and criminal organizations there is a 9 years of stay, Police said.

Also nicknamed “Gringo” He has a red notice from Interpol. He will be placed under the command of Colombian authorities to determine his legal status.