“Poor Creatures” is already rich with entries

With Emma Stone at the helm, Yorgos Lanthimos’ film provides the filmmaker with his best debut yet, replacing “Wonka” after a six-week reign. The French comedy “Chase Gardie” takes a closer look at them.

“Poor Creatures”, written by Yorgos Lanthimos with Emma Stone, attracted 155,000 viewers upon its release. Photo Atsushi Nishijima – Searchlight Pictures

lGolden Ion of the last Venice Film Festival, poor creatures Despite its initial release being limited to 245 theaters, it managed to attract 155,000 moviegoers during its first weekend. Helmed by the iconic Emma Stone, this feminist story provides its director Yorgos Lanthimos with the best start of his career – even further Favorite (131,000 entries in 2019) – and also holds the leading position in the ranking for this period. With the initial positive reaction from audiences, the rest of her career is also looking favourable, but its extent will depend on the new awards the feature film can collect after already receiving two major Golden Globes (Best Comedy and Best Actress). . January .

After six weeks, wonka So he handed over his lead, but he came close to winning again: 142,000 new enthusiasts came to discover Paul King’s music, bringing the total to 3.4 million admissions. A third feature film could also replace the first two, preserve Attracted 139,000 additional laughs over five days. Especially in the provinces, the fantastic journey of the comedy of Antonín Forlón and Frédéric Forestier is still far from ending, the milestone of 1.5 million admissions has just been passed, the goal of 2 million can now be achieved!

Ali Merhayar’s feel-good film with Ahmed Sila, like a prince, is a far cry from these levels: during its first weekend, it attracted only 102,000 fans, yet benefited from a significant showing in 456 theaters. It’s even worse for Pascal Thomas’s sentimental comedy, travel in pajamas, Which should satisfy 18,000 visitors on 159 screens.

After six weeks of previews, the Japanese film godzilla minus one, Which is a hit across the Atlantic, has just been released in 300 theaters for only 15 days. A special exploit that has by no means discouraged the appetite of fans of the genre: about 100,000 of them have already roared at the appearance of the giant lizard.