This is how Salomon Rondon turns off the River Plate fan (+photo)

Two days ago, a fan of the River Plate team used the social network Instagram to attack the performance of forward Salomon Rondon during his stay at the Argentine club. The user commented on a Venezuelan publication on the digital platform where he said: “River’s shirt was too big for you. Bye and bye.” While the man from Caracas replied in a very civilized manner: “No, I always ordered L, my size.”

The previous Saturday the Pachuca club played a friendly preseason match away to River, which they lost 1–0 with a goal from Miguel Borja. Before the game, Rondon came out to welcome several of his former teammates. Let us remember that for this 2024 joins the ranks of the Venezuelan “Tuzos”, the eleven with which he already made his debut in Mexico’s Liga MX and scored the winning goal.

Last year the forward faced difficulties in adapting to the style of River Plate, where he played 35 games and scored 10 goals, the most notable of them in the “Clásico” with Boca Juniors played at La Bombonera. During his time with the millionaire team, the Venezuelan captured two titles: the Professional League 2023 and the Champions Trophy 2023.

Let’s remember that with the Venezuelan national team he has played 100 official matches and scored 41 goals, being La Vinotinto’s all-time top scorer.